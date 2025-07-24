He only didn't fight Movsar because he knew he could get a title shot. He refused Mov again once he was champ because he knew he was going to get someone bigger like Max or a shot at LW. Also, I don't think he gives a fuck about being a champion, but more just about getting the biggest fights he can.



I'm not saying it's good or bad, but he keeps getting away with it, so why wouldn't he keep doing it?



But give him no choice and he'll fight whoever the UFC tells him to.



It ain't going to be Arman anyway. The UFC are still pissy at him. I think they'll definitely go Paddy. Paddy is probably getting wrecked if he fights anyone decent, and he sorta has to fight someone decent now. May as well get the big fight out of Paddy while they can before he goes on a losing streak due to not fighting cans like Chandler and everyone in the old folks home category.



Won't happen, but Paddy vs Topuria in England and bring back Meatball for the main card would be the best. Nothing like a Paddy + Meatball combo in England.