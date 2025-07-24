  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ilia Topuria Seems to Be Actively Ducking Arman Tsarukyan. Arman Responds.

The cherry picking allegations will return in full force.. he didn´t wanna fight Movsar either
 
xhaydenx said:
He's just talking shit. He said he'd never give Max a title shot either.
He said he wouldn't fight Movsar after Emmett and waited. That came to fruition. He's angling for Gaethje or Topuria. He's said it before. He's saying it here.
 
Substance Abuse said:
He said he wouldn't fight Movsar after Emmett and waited. That came to fruition. He's angling for Gaethje or Topuria. He's said it before. He's saying it here.
He only didn't fight Movsar because he knew he could get a title shot. He refused Mov again once he was champ because he knew he was going to get someone bigger like Max or a shot at LW. Also, I don't think he gives a fuck about being a champion, but more just about getting the biggest fights he can.

I'm not saying it's good or bad, but he keeps getting away with it, so why wouldn't he keep doing it?

But give him no choice and he'll fight whoever the UFC tells him to.

It ain't going to be Arman anyway. The UFC are still pissy at him. I think they'll definitely go Paddy. Paddy is probably getting wrecked if he fights anyone decent, and he sorta has to fight someone decent now. May as well get the big fight out of Paddy while they can before he goes on a losing streak due to not fighting cans like Chandler and everyone in the old folks home category.

Won't happen, but Paddy vs Topuria in England and bring back Meatball for the main card would be the best. Nothing like a Paddy + Meatball combo in England.
 
Arman is a hard fight and he is somewhat an unknown outside of the folks who follow the sport closely.
 
xhaydenx said:
Of course a Tardpurian doesn't think him ducking guys is a bad thing. As of now he's ducking Arman who should be next, openly and verbally. You can excuse it as him 'talking shit' if you'd like.
 
And how many fights has Arman ducked since he ruined UFC 311? He made weight once as a backup, and now he is a good to go again?
 
Arman ruined 311 fuck that guy for messing that ppv up. How can you trust him in a fight against the biggest star the company has right now. Thats just business
 
Substance Abuse said:
Of course a Tardpurian doesn't think him ducking guys is a bad thing. As of now he's ducking Arman who should be next, openly and verbally. You can excuse it as him 'talking shit' if you'd like.
Brother, I didn't say it wasn't a bad thing haha.

But again, he's done this all before. At one point he'd ruled out like the whole top 5 for no reason at FW. It doesn't mean anything serious.

He's going to have to fight eventually.

I wanted him to fight Movsar and I'd rather see him fight Arman than Paddy. I just don't see Arman happening with how he fucked up that PPV. Topuria would have to go well out of his way to nag the UFC for that fight right now.

He can KO paddy while Arman goes and redeems himself with another win. Let him fight Justin or something.
 
Topuria isn't the ducking type, he just wants the most money and biggest fights. He'll fight whoever the UFC tells him to guaranteed.
 
