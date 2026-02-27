Media Ilia Topuria Scoffs at the Idea that Terence Crawford or Shakur Stevenson Could Beat Him in a Fight.

Crawford knows how to wrestle and his son just won in wrestling...


He's also big and strong - so I'd say he has a chance over Shakur.

Boxers can't handle the takedown or grappling. <WhatItIs>
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Because of the implication.
HNIC215 said:
Crawford knows how to wrestle and his son just won in wrestling...


He's also big and strong - so I'd say he has a chance over Shakur.

Boxers can't handle the takedown or grappling. <WhatItIs>
“Knowing how to wrestle” and being able to use wrestling to beat the best MMA fighter in the world are different things. Topuria would strangle Crawford easily in an MMA fight.
 
prime_lobov said:
"Knowing how to wrestle" and being able to use wrestling to beat the best MMA fighter in the world are different things. Topuria would strangle Crawford easily in an MMA fight.
You don't know what you are talking about...
Terence "Bud" Crawford comes from a multi-generational wrestling family and trained in the sport as a youth in Omaha, Nebraska. While boxing became his primary profession, he attributes much of his physical strength, tenacity, and clinching ability in the ring to his wrestling foundation.

Wrestling History and Family Background
  • Early Training: Crawford was introduced to wrestling at a young age by a close family friend. He competed during his childhood and middle school years, though he famously mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience that he was once kicked off a middle school team due to a prank.
  • Family Legacy: He is part of a deep wrestling lineage; his grandfather, father, and uncles were all wrestlers.
  • Continued Practice: Even as an elite boxer, Crawford reportedly still engages in wrestling and grappling for fitness and "horseplay".

Impact on Boxing Style
Crawford often utilizes his wrestling background to dominate opponents in the clinch. Analysts note that his ability to "pummel" and maintain balance makes it difficult for opponents to outmuscle him or destabilize his stance.

Success of His Sons
Crawford's wrestling legacy continues through his sons, who are highly active in the sport. Most recently, on February 21, 2026, his son Terence Crawford Jr. won the Nebraska Class A 106-pound state championship as a freshman at Omaha North High School.

Statistic (2025-26 Season) Terence Crawford Jr. (Freshman)
Final Record36–6
State TitleNebraska Class A (106 lbs)
Finals Result13–1 Major Decision vs. Riley Pedersen
Tournament Record4–0 (2 Pins, 1 Tech Fall)

Crawford remains heavily involved in his children's careers, frequently seen coaching from the sidelines at state and national tournaments.
I'm not saying Crawford WILL win - I'm saying he isn't going to "make that bed" like Ilia says without giving Ilia some work. He will be breathing heavy and sweating - pause.
 
Lemme guess.....

Topper is using the Conor McGregor gameplan to rope Crawford into a boxing match with him.
This is not the first time he's been hinting at a match with Craw
 
