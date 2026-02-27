Terence "Bud" Crawford comes from a multi-generational wrestling family and trained in the sport as a youth in Omaha, Nebraska. While boxing became his primary profession, he attributes much of his physical strength, tenacity, and clinching ability in the ring to his wrestling foundation.
Wrestling History and Family Background
- Early Training: Crawford was introduced to wrestling at a young age by a close family friend. He competed during his childhood and middle school years, though he famously mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience that he was once kicked off a middle school team due to a prank.
- Family Legacy: He is part of a deep wrestling lineage; his grandfather, father, and uncles were all wrestlers.
- Continued Practice: Even as an elite boxer, Crawford reportedly still engages in wrestling and grappling for fitness and "horseplay".
Impact on Boxing Style
Crawford often utilizes his wrestling background to dominate opponents in the clinch. Analysts note that his ability to "pummel" and maintain balance makes it difficult for opponents to outmuscle him or destabilize his stance.
Success of His Sons
Crawford's wrestling legacy continues through his sons, who are highly active in the sport. Most recently, on February 21, 2026
, his son Terence Crawford Jr.
won the Nebraska Class A 106-pound state championship
as a freshman at Omaha North High School.
|Statistic (2025-26 Season)
|Terence Crawford Jr. (Freshman)
|Final Record
|36–6
|State Title
|Nebraska Class A (106 lbs)
|Finals Result
|13–1 Major Decision vs. Riley Pedersen
|Tournament Record
|4–0 (2 Pins, 1 Tech Fall)
Crawford remains heavily involved in his children's careers, frequently seen coaching from the sidelines at state and national tournaments.