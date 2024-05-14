BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,861
- Reaction score
- 35,323
I'll pick Max just because Ilia has an annoying rat face and rat personality.
WAR BLESSED
I mean they can even logically justify it. Max is the one going down in weight since BMF was won at 155, therefore only Ilia's belt is up for grabs. Does anyone expect Topuria to be an active champion? I don't.I really hope Dana not let it be for BMF belt too lolololol.
Imagine the triggering for Lillia.
Yeah, I don't think it is a BMF fight at all. So agree belt should not go there.I mean they can even logically justify it. Max is the one going down in weight since BMF was won at 155, therefore only Ilia's belt is up for grabs. Does anyone expect Topuria to be an active champion? I don't.
Imagine we enter another Conor age where one man can squat on two belts effortlessly.
No BMF for rats, especially ones that demanded it like a screeching woman.
"I won't take on a contender unless he puts his PPV points belt on the line too!"
SAD!
I'll pick Max just because Ilia has an annoying rat face and rat personality.
WAR BLESSED