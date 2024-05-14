Media Ilia Topuria says that he has a date for UFC Spain 🇪🇸

If Ilia fights Max, who would win?

Blanqa Blanqua said:
I really hope Dana not let it be for BMF belt too lolololol.

Imagine the triggering for Lillia.
I mean they can even logically justify it. Max is the one going down in weight since BMF was won at 155, therefore only Ilia's belt is up for grabs. Does anyone expect Topuria to be an active champion? I don't.
Imagine we enter another Conor age where one man can squat on two belts effortlessly.
No BMF for rats, especially ones that demanded it like a screeching woman.
"I won't take on a contender unless he puts his PPV points belt on the line too!"
SAD!
 
We taking Max's head off in Spain.

Light work.

That BMF belt better be on the line too.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Yeah, I don't think it is a BMF fight at all. So agree belt should not go there.

I hope Dana decides this, takes Max's decision away from him so that it is not complicated.

Illia can prove he's worthy of a BMF opportunity over the next few years if he wants it.

I's like someone saying 'You gotta put your HOF membership up for this fight!' - makes no sense IMO
 
He should be focused on fighting not going on dates
 
Spain's own will of course draw in Spain - makes sense
 
Hope it happens! Ilia been annoying lately but I am rooting for his success, as far as his talent deserves.

As of now, I think Holloway beats him though.
 
