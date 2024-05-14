I mean they can even logically justify it. Max is the one going down in weight since BMF was won at 155, therefore only Ilia's belt is up for grabs. Does anyone expect Topuria to be an active champion? I don't.

Imagine we enter another Conor age where one man can squat on two belts effortlessly.

No BMF for rats, especially ones that demanded it like a screeching woman.

"I won't take on a contender unless he puts his PPV points belt on the line too!"

SAD!