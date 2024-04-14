After tonight, as long as he doesn't have RJJ moment dropping muscle and weight, Max will TKO Ilia in the 4 or 5th.
I just don't see how Top can hurt Max, even Gathje had a hard time and he has more power than Top by far.Rooting for Max, but I already picked Volk against Topuria and learnt my lesson. That guy is dangerous and will probably be a betting favourite. Still, floral shorts Max has the best chance at the moment.
Max is all class, unlike Ilia.Holloway was very kind to Topuria in the post fight on the ESPN+ Post Fight Show when Okamoto kept trying to bait him into giving Ilia shit about how he looked after the KO. Max said he didn't know him or what type of person he is, so he's got no idea about how he felt about the KO regardless of how he looked. Good guy Max.