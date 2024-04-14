Max should just defend the BMF belt against whoever. I think he looked better not cutting the weight.



He kind of holds the cards right now tbh. I mean what does winning the fw belt again really do for him anyways? He's already legend status and I don't think he needs that belt anymore after tonight.



Maybe wait and see how Dustin/Islam plays out. If Dustin somehow wins that fight a Holloway rematch would be a really big fight, bigger than Ilia.