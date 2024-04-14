Media Ilia Topuria Says "Its Clear To Me Max Holloway Is NEXT" After UFC 300 - Who You Guys Got?

Max should just defend the BMF belt against whoever. I think he looked better not cutting the weight.

He kind of holds the cards right now tbh. I mean what does winning the fw belt again really do for him anyways? He's already legend status and I don't think he needs that belt anymore after tonight.

Maybe wait and see how Dustin/Islam plays out. If Dustin somehow wins that fight a Holloway rematch would be a really big fight, bigger than Ilia.
 
Rooting for Max, but I already picked Volk against Topuria and learnt my lesson. That guy is dangerous and will probably be a betting favourite. Still, floral shorts Max has the best chance at the moment.
 
Glad he stopped all his BS, Topuria is very skilled but I Know 90% of people will be cheering for the People’s champ Max “it is what it is” “BMF” Holloway
 
Holloway was very kind to Topuria in the post fight on the ESPN+ Post Fight Show when Okamoto kept trying to bait him into giving Ilia shit about how he looked after the KO. Max said he didn't know him or what type of person he is, so he's got no idea about how he felt about the KO regardless of how he looked. Good guy Max.
 
Holloways Back kick could be a good weapon vs Toppuria. Max has insane timing on that thing and if he times it correct with a shoot, might even get a knockdown/KO with it.

I was worried for Max in this one but he shocked me with his performance. Looked amazing out there.
 
Gives Max a chance to regain a belt that actually means something
 
Well I don't know now...

Certainly rather him take his chances against Topuria than Islam, though. Islam ragdolls him.
 
I just don't see how Top can hurt Max, even Gathje had a hard time and he has more power than Top by far.

Max will work Ilia over 5 rounds, it will look similar to the Kattar fight imho.
 
Max is all class, unlike Ilia.

Go Max!!!
 
