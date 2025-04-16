Sean Chowdhury
That division is a joke with no legitimacy. A lot of rank squatting and only big names getting ahead. So Topuria's aspirations fit right in.Dana will give it to him but shouldn't
He's proved himself in another weight division
He vacated the belt due to weight issues
He doesn't/shouldnt dictate a division he hasn't proved himself in
when? I watched the whole clip and he doesn't mention charlesHe JUST says right before it "If they don't give me the Charles fight..."
Sorry, misheard him a bit cuz of the accent. Around 58:54 he says "Anyways, if they give me the fight with Charles, it's gonna be a good one."when? I watched the whole clip and he doesn't mention charles
How often does this method work?
Go a few minutes back. They were talking about the WW title and Islam maybe moving up, and Topuria said "that's gonna happen" about Islam fighting Belal, so Topuria mentioning Charles was presumably if it was for a vacant title if Islam moves up, then said he would not fight anybody for a #1 contender spot.He JUST says right before it "If they don't give me the Charles fight..."
Dana needs to have another "Do you wanna be a f* fighter?" talk with these guys.So we now have Topuria, Gaethje, Arman, and Chucky all sitting around waiting for a titleshot...
