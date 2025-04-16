Media Ilia Topuria says he won't fight a #1 contender and will wait for a title shot, timestamp is 59:10

Not a good look
marin-kitagawa-anime-funny-anxious-g5hc7g4nu3od0owb.gif
 
Nailbox said:
Dana will give it to him but shouldn't

He's proved himself in another weight division
He vacated the belt due to weight issues

He doesn't/shouldnt dictate a division he hasn't proved himself in
Click to expand...
That division is a joke with no legitimacy. A lot of rank squatting and only big names getting ahead. So Topuria's aspirations fit right in.

But he might be a danger to their Sheikh market up in the sandbox so there could be a reason he's sidelined.
 
How often does this method work? It seems more hazardous than fighting losing, and not getting a title shot.

One, you're not working, so no money, but this is also the show business, so if you're not out there, you and the company arent selling you.

Two, it looks cowardly and cocky. Youd come off as someone that is entitled at the same time avoiding the risk of losing the ranking.

If you are a fighter, you love fighting, believe in yourself, then you knock down every obstacle to prove that you deserve it.
 
the issue is that Islam has defended twice vs Volk and he himself wants to fight up at 170 for the belt. Islam deserves that chance to be double champ more than Topuria (who is somewhat deserving to be fair), and more than anyone else in the UFC rn, so it makes sense Islam is hesitant to do this yet again before he gets his chance to move up.
 
Obviously, but still funny after so many claimed he was "risking it all" by vacating the FW belt. Dude wasn't risking shit, he just didn't want to defend it so he vacated to demand a free "superfight" that he didn't earn, and will go back to FW for another title fight there if he loses.
 
"I´ll wait for a title shot", if he isnt right next now, why would he be next later?

Concerns are of course real, he loses against a top contender, he kisses goodbye his chances at a high paying fight for a while.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
when? I watched the whole clip and he doesn't mention charles
Click to expand...
Sorry, misheard him a bit cuz of the accent. Around 58:54 he says "Anyways, if they give me the fight with Charles, it's gonna be a good one."

*Edit*
He also said this super recently
 
So we now have Topuria, Gaethje, Arman, and Chucky all sitting around waiting for a titleshot...

Lightweight shills shaking, trying to spin this as the division being so deep it's a stalemate...
<{Joewithit}>
 
topturo either becomes once in lifetime figter if he KOs islam or becomes a joke if they force him to fight a top 5 fighter and he loses.... he's playing a very dangerous game
 
He has said this the whole time, yet so many sherdoggers insisted that it was Charles holding up a possible fight between the two.
 
Last edited:
TrueBias said:
How often does this method work?
Click to expand...

Actually based on what Islam is doing it's an incredibly smart move. he's doing what islam is doing. Islam is waiting to see if he can cherry pick JDM, Illa may just get an interim title shot or a title shot anyways if the UFC does indulge Islams Welterweight aspirations. there is no reason for him to sign anything
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
He JUST says right before it "If they don't give me the Charles fight..."
Click to expand...
Go a few minutes back. They were talking about the WW title and Islam maybe moving up, and Topuria said "that's gonna happen" about Islam fighting Belal, so Topuria mentioning Charles was presumably if it was for a vacant title if Islam moves up, then said he would not fight anybody for a #1 contender spot.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
So we now have Topuria, Gaethje, Arman, and Chucky all sitting around waiting for a titleshot...

Lightweight shills shaking, trying to spin this as the division being so deep it's a stalemate...
<{Joewithit}>
Click to expand...
Dana needs to have another "Do you wanna be a f* fighter?" talk with these guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
8
Views
847
moosaev
moosaev
Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2
Replies
28
Views
997
gentel
G
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Does Ilia Topuria have to earn his shot to fight for the LW belt?
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
aogiri
aogiri
Black9
Media Dustin Poirier: "Give Ilia Topuria Crack @ LW Title" - Sets July/Aug Return
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
JustOnce
JustOnce
Koya
Topuria Vs Tsarukyan for #1 contender
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
Fergelmince
Fergelmince

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,662
Messages
57,177,377
Members
175,566
Latest member
dentalplan

Share this page

Back
Top