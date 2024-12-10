Media Ilia Topuria says he hopes to retire in 3 years

It's not a bad idea, go out early & on top. I'm sure if he leaves as an undefeated champion he'll have no shortage of opportunities outside the cage.
 
A lot of fighters say this, none of them do it, except Khabib. Some would say GSP, but not only did he have a comeback fight, he also spent a good 7 years as the champion.....so it's a different kind of situation than winning the belt and then dipping out after just a few.
 
Get In. Get Rich. Get Out.

He gonna get a georgian wine out Proper 13, fight Canelo, and then pick up a few rape charges along the way. The Conor Way!
 
UFC title defence records not to be broken anytime soon..
 
I can understand why a fight with Evloev wouldn't motivate him. He can probably get bigger names at lightweight, more money and all that.

Makes sense, but I don't think he'll retire that early.
 
OP picks out the generic 'I hope to retire early' bullshit that almost every fighter ever has said and then failed to do.

Meanwhile the actual funny part is him saying 'I don't have the motivation to defend my title any more'. Man has one...ONE...title defence.
 
Guy thinks he's already accomplished legend status with one title defense
 
I wonder if we will ever find out who this guy is as a person... hes a good fighter.. but his entire persona is a copy of a copy.
 
How original of him..... not


Fuck its like this guy's a villain and has been recording everything McGregor's been doing in a diary since he started training just so at the end of his villain arch he can try out conoring ... Conor McGregor


Like try and have an original idea buddy ...think alittle..


Fuck....
 
Not a bad move. In 3 years, he can have the record for most defenses and possibly WW title shot if he chooses to. I hope he can get a couple more defenses in as champion first though.
 
