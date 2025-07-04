Media Ilia Topuria s**** at kicking

Young Calf Kick

Young Calf Kick

As per Ilia Topuria



It does make me wonder. He’s been coming up as more of a BJJ/Wrester (while obviously also training boxing). With that as his base, now he’s knocking spicily seasoned strikers the fuck out.

The head kick in particular is a finishing weapon Ilia chooses to ommit. Choices like these can have consequences. It could provide something to exploit by fighters that are of a high enough level (whom are few these days). It could also mean Ilia gets to spend more time on perfecting his fighting style, therefore his choice being a net positive.

But let’s say it’s something he would like to incorporate in his game and you’re his striking coach. What do you tell him?
 
If i was as good at knocking people out with hands as Illa, I'd avoid kicking aswell. He's not particularly tall, so his kick range isn't huge, Missed kicks can lead to slips, getting taken down or back taken....... Maybe a calf kick to keep his competition honest, but that's about it.
 
Ilia has all the charisma of a used wank rag jesus christ he's a fucking dolt. great fighter obv!
 
Better than doing whatever bullcrap roadhouse Weidman was trying to pull against Rockhold.

He could have won that fight comfortably but had to fuck it up.

Lesson learned, just cause Wonder-boy became your in-law, does not mean his powers transfer to you.
 
He chewed up Max's leg before the KO. He's good at chopping on the calves of fighters.

Kicking is not his main forte, but if you watch his fights he uses them well enough to compliment his boxing.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Hahahaha I was already wondering like wtf did I say to see people start throwing a hissy fit lmao
Its an interesting observation I hadn't personally caught on to. Obviously he throws calf kicks but if you are prepping for a fight you would def take note of this and it would give you more tools to confidently use at range when you know Ilia doesn't utilize the same weapons.
 
His whole game is timing and speed to get angles which will allow his vicious punches to land.

Kicks are too slow and retract way way the fuck too slow.
(To be compatible with a speed of entry based attack)

No.

Not a well thought out idea.

There is no problem here and I don't get why you are trying to pretend there is.
 
Nobody said it was a problem why are you so angsty
 
