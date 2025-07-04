As per Ilia Topuria







It does make me wonder. He’s been coming up as more of a BJJ/Wrester (while obviously also training boxing). With that as his base, now he’s knocking spicily seasoned strikers the fuck out.



The head kick in particular is a finishing weapon Ilia chooses to ommit. Choices like these can have consequences. It could provide something to exploit by fighters that are of a high enough level (whom are few these days). It could also mean Ilia gets to spend more time on perfecting his fighting style, therefore his choice being a net positive.



But let’s say it’s something he would like to incorporate in his game and you’re his striking coach. What do you tell him?