Ilia Topuria received by the President of Spain

Busgosu
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2021
- Messages
- 4,700
- Reaction score
- 10,893
Just made the news now.
Apparently the president has promised to expedite the procedures to finally grant his nationality (which has been declined 2 times so far). After this he will only be legally Spanish and allowed to compete on international competitions under the Spanish flag since unlike reported by some Spanish outlets, there is no dual citizenship agreement between Spain and Georgia, so he will be following the steps of Nico Shera, a Georgian native who has been competing in Judo at elite level since he was 14.
https://www.marca.com/combates-ufc/2024/02/27/65ddc10122601d3d518b4590.html
Here with the President of Madrid and the Major of Madrid (Commonly known as DICKFACE)
Apparently the president has promised to expedite the procedures to finally grant his nationality (which has been declined 2 times so far). After this he will only be legally Spanish and allowed to compete on international competitions under the Spanish flag since unlike reported by some Spanish outlets, there is no dual citizenship agreement between Spain and Georgia, so he will be following the steps of Nico Shera, a Georgian native who has been competing in Judo at elite level since he was 14.
https://www.marca.com/combates-ufc/2024/02/27/65ddc10122601d3d518b4590.html
Here with the President of Madrid and the Major of Madrid (Commonly known as DICKFACE)
Last edited: