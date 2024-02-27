Ilia Topuria received by the President of Spain

Just made the news now.
Apparently the president has promised to expedite the procedures to finally grant his nationality (which has been declined 2 times so far). After this he will only be legally Spanish and allowed to compete on international competitions under the Spanish flag since unlike reported by some Spanish outlets, there is no dual citizenship agreement between Spain and Georgia, so he will be following the steps of Nico Shera, a Georgian native who has been competing in Judo at elite level since he was 14.
https://www.marca.com/combates-ufc/2024/02/27/65ddc10122601d3d518b4590.html
EFE-topuria-kx6C-U601382518371mWC-1200x840@diario_abc.jpg


Here with the President of Madrid and the Major of Madrid (Commonly known as DICKFACE)
633f450d-68a7-4737-8042-1c2c84bdbc60_1200x680.jpeg
almeida-recibe-a-ilia-topuria-0126675_1200.jpeg
 
Is Spain going so out of their way to embrace him because he's an immigrant or rather because he looks Spanish and has a Spanish sounding last name?
 
President looks like he has some potential to be a Sherdoger <BC1>
 
Bojka said:
Is Spain going so out of their way to embrace him because he's an immigrant or rather because he looks Spanish and has a Spanish sounding last name?
The press put pressure on the president to receive him and also to solve his citizenship status. I've been married to an eastern european woman and I know the procedures. It's not that easy, specially if you have some kind of previous record or something. I don't know the exact case with Ilia, but he had applied twice and both times was denied.
 
Pepy said:
President looks like he has some potential to be a Sherdoger <BC1>
I've seen him in person up close, guy is quite big. Used to play basketball. I'd say 6`4 and 210 pounds or so
 
LOL at the midget Bill Gates
 
His name/lastname is not Spanish sounding at all. They are getting behind him because he fights out of Spain and represents Spain. They will most likely do whatever it takes to give him nationality now that hes a big star. Spain loves to have star athletes in any sport so once a non mainstream sport gets a Spanish athlete the media goes all over them and the sport starts to get viewers. There are countless examples of this.
 
This is crazy he's not even spanish he moved there at like 15 lol.
spain is desperate af though wtf kind of reaction is this to have a dude get a ufc belt in a small division is this the first time ever or something ? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Damn, Ilia was doing fine on the fashion side and ruined it all with this appalling grey double breasted rag. WTF.
 
This is crazy he's not even spanish he moved there at like 15 lol.
spain is desperate af though wtf kind of reaction is this to have a dude get a ufc belt in a small division is this the first time ever or something ? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
you either can't read, are retarded or both
 
His name/lastname is not Spanish sounding at all. They are getting behind him because he fights out of Spain and represents Spain. They will most likely do whatever it takes to give him nationality now that hes a big star. Spain loves to have star athletes in any sport so once a non mainstream sport gets a Spanish athlete the media goes all over them and the sport starts to get viewers. There are countless examples of this.
His first name no. When I first saw him I only knew his last name and assumed he was Spanish. Topuria reminds me of a lot of Spanish names like Tapia, Garcia, Longoria, and other names ending with -ia or -ria. I guess Georgians use the same suffix, but it's distinctly latin sounding to me. Not like Chikadze or Dvalishvili.
 
