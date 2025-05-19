News Ilia Topuria parts ways with longtime coaches, the Climent Brothers

Good Decision?

I guess time will tell if it was a good or a bad decision.

Always difficult to tell how much of a fighters success can be attributed to natural talent, work ethic, etc, and how much can be attributed to his team.
 
This is really really strange & has to be a money dispute.

Topuria bros have been training with the Clement bros for almost a decade & just a couple of months ago Clement was on submission radio saying that the Topuria bros are like his family & called Illia his 'superhero'.

This is honestly baffling
 
Paolo Delutis said:
It usually not wise to leave those that brought you to the dance...

That said...growth is important and every gym/coach has their limits of what they can offer.
The timing is also bad. He's in the middle of a training camp. I'm smelling a Charles Oliveira upset.
 
As long as he’s not trying to create a whole “gym” around him(and presumably his brother). Be interesting where he ends up
 
usernamee said:
prolly money dispute now that the big boy checks were coming in
That's always the first thing to come to mind when fighters hit big time and coaches don't want the pay they had at the start anymore.
 
The beggining of the end, I always knew this Topuria kid was a snake, Islam would have never abandoned his coaches and friends.
 
