In a recent video, McGregor was seen punching a man at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. “Notorious” was standing on a platform near the dance floor when he threw two left hooks at an unknown individual, knocking him down. The man was reportedly escorted out of the pub while McGregor continued with his revelry.
Reacting to the incident, Topuria laughed at McGregor’s knockout power. “El Matador” was amused that McGregor couldn’t sleep an untrained man with two flush left hooks.
“Did you [see] the last video? I saw it,” Topuria told Shakeil Mahjouri. “He connect two punches and he wasn’t even able to knock out [an] average man. He connect two punches and the guy walk off like normal. Like [nothing] happened.”
Topuria: McGregor Can’t Even Knock Out An ‘Average Man’
McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. While he has fully recovered and keeps teasing a return, Dana White recently said that the Dubliner isn’t likely to fight anytime soon. Meanwhile, Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and is now set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
READ HERE
Ilia Topuria Mocks Conor McGregor’s Recent Nightclub Altercation
Ilia Topuria isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s knockout power.
www.sherdog.com
