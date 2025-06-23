Media Ilia Topuria Mocks Conor McGregor’s Recent Nightclub Altercation

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
110,876
Reaction score
203,862
7944e9d668b7e6264b366220d7425848

Ilia Topuria isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s knockout power.

In a recent video, McGregor was seen punching a man at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. “Notorious” was standing on a platform near the dance floor when he threw two left hooks at an unknown individual, knocking him down. The man was reportedly escorted out of the pub while McGregor continued with his revelry.


Reacting to the incident, Topuria laughed at McGregor’s knockout power. “El Matador” was amused that McGregor couldn’t sleep an untrained man with two flush left hooks.

“Did you [see] the last video? I saw it,” Topuria told Shakeil Mahjouri. “He connect two punches and he wasn’t even able to knock out [an] average man. He connect two punches and the guy walk off like normal. Like [nothing] happened.”

Topuria: McGregor Can’t Even Knock Out An ‘Average Man’​



McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. While he has fully recovered and keeps teasing a return, Dana White recently said that the Dubliner isn’t likely to fight anytime soon. Meanwhile, Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and is now set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria Mocks Conor McGregor’s Recent Nightclub Altercation

Ilia Topuria isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s knockout power.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Mocking the very guy you clearly based your entire image, persona, gimmick and career off of is . . . .an interesting angle.
 
Most of Conor's ko'd opponents ran into his fist or he clipped them so fast they didn't even know what hit them.

Ilia does the same but also simply has tons of raw puncing power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Anyone think Topuria fades into obscurity?
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
kuroro
kuroro
Kowboy On Sherdog
Charles Oliveira Reacts to Recent Comments from 'Disrespectful' Ilia Topuria
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
VinceArch
VinceArch
K
Media Illia Topuria looks past Charles and (boring) Islam, looking for mega money fight with Paddy
2
Replies
26
Views
591
Chagaev
C
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev continue war of words
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Conan the K-9
Conan the K-9
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria Confident He Fights for Lightweight Title Next
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Tracav
Tracav

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,383
Messages
57,468,376
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top