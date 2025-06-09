Media Ilia Topuria Makes Scary Prediction for UFC 317 Clash Against Charles Oliveira

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
109,951
Reaction score
200,660
ilia-topuria-with-the-featherweight-and-bmf-titles-after-v0-vh5l8k23l7xd1.jpeg

Ilia Topuria’s bravado has not diminished one bit after moving up to lightweight.


Known for his bold confidence, Topuria has never failed to back it up with action so far in an undefeated mixed martial arts career. “El Matador” recently vacated the UFC featherweight title and moved up to lightweight, seeking another belt. While he wanted to fight Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champ has vacated his title to pursue welterweight gold. Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While some wonder if Topuria’s knockout power will translate to lightweight, Topuria claims to feel even stronger. Topuria feels so powerful that he is worried about Oliveira’s chin exploding if he connects.

“I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts,” Topuria said in a UFC 317 promotional video. “I’m the best fighter in the world… Now it’s time to become a lightweight world champion. I want to hold that belt too… I feel so powerful at 155, I’m gonna touch his chin and it will explode.”

Topuria has finished 14 of his 16 career wins, which includes eight UFC outings. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight title and defended it by handing Max Holloway his first knockout loss.

Meanwhile, Oliveira won the lightweight title against Michael Chandler and defended it once before losing the belt on the scale ahead of UFC 274. He came up short in his next title opportunity, falling to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. He has since sandwiched a loss against Arman Tsarukyan between wins over Beneil Dariush and Chandler.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria Makes Scary Prediction for UFC 317 Clash Against Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria’s bravado has not diminished one bit after moving up to lightweight.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Substance Abuse said:
Ilia is a bad motherfucker, but when he eventually loses, I'm going to revel in it.
Click to expand...
Ngl Ilia is an horrible matchup for Charles, we ll have to wait imo to see the kid being f*** up and its OK with me cause he brings some fresh air in those divisions.
 
Woah I just realized this is the next UFC PPV, its come around quickly! doesn't even feel like that long ago he gave up his belt and went to LW. UFC 317 should be fun, looking forward to seeing Pantoja fight and defend the belt too
 
I’ve warmed up to the guy but posing with that self made BMF belt makes him look like a diddy.
 
amok attitude said:
Ngl Ilia is an horrible matchup for Charles, we ll have to wait imo to see the kid being f*** up and its OK with me cause he brings some fresh air in those divisions.
Click to expand...

Ilia should win, solely on hand speed and power, but if Olives does nothing but sell out with his grappling and gets him down, it's a fight. Olives' grappling is like George Foreman's power - it'll be the last thing to go.
 
You have to talk the talk. But you better walk the walk.

It would be a big statement if Topuria TKO Oliveira.

I’m not even sure what my pick will be until after weigh-ins. I have questions. Looking for answers.
 
I can’t fucking wait to watch this guy lose by stoppage lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
TCE
News Jon Anik: Justin Gaethje ‘was pissed’ to be passed over for UFC 317 title fight
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
3K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
Joinho10
Media Ilia Topuria calls Charles Oliveira a quitter "He gives up, He gives up fast"
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole
Kowboy On Sherdog
#UFC317 ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ Odds Revealed
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,438
Messages
57,401,979
Members
175,692
Latest member
SoftGi

Share this page

Back
Top