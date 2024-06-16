  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Ilia Topuria Makes Heartfelt Post Thanking HIMSELF For Everything He's Done

I like it much more than the fake humble act practiced by so many other athletes.
 
He is thanking Dana of course.

Dana gave him 12/12K contract and saved his life.
 
I’m gonna assume he’s just shitting on his sperm donor. Otherwise that’s some wild shit to say.
 
It's alright this kid Ilia is one of the baddest mofos in MMA. Looking forward to seeing him put on spectacular performances.
 
