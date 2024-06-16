Sad that everyone feels the need to play a character and/or act like an obnoxious fuckass because that's what sells to the modern-day hipster MMA fan
Sad that everyone feels the need to play a character and/or act like an obnoxious fuckass because that's what sells to the modern-day hipster MMA fan
In high school? Bro I'm 33 and still do that every day.I bet he was the type of dude in high school who masturbated in front of the mirror.
At least he isn't faking it.
He loves his parents this is just himI’m gonna assume he’s just shitting on his sperm donor. Otherwise that’s some wild shit to say.