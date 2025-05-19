Media Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev continue war of words

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
108,729
Reaction score
196,409
120624-Islam-Makhachev-Belt-GettyImages-2188609481.jpg

The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. Ты маленький пацан. https://t.co/kDuhhdIB8t

Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) May 15, 2025
Click to expand...


Things continue to heat up between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.


Topuria (16-0) recently vacated his featherweight title and moved up to lightweight, rallying for an immediate title fight against Makhachev. Makhachev (27-1) was unwilling to fight Topuria until he proved himself at 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Makhachev was contemplating a move up to welterweight depending on Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 title fight against Jack Della Maddalena. Maddalena dethroned Muhammad, a friend of Makhachev, clearing the way for the Dagestani to move up.

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White subsequently confirmed that Makhachev will fight Maddalena next, while Topuria challenges Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28. Topuria has since taken multiple digs at Makhachev, calling him a coward for moving up. Makhachev recently responded, pointing out differences between his lightweight title reign and Topuria’s featherweight stint. Makhachev’s lengthy portfolio, followed by four title defenses, saw him wipe out almost the entire division. Meanwhile, Topuria won the title against Alexander Volkanovski and only defended it against Max Holloway before moving up.

“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”

Topuria responded by accusing Makhachev of ducking him.

“The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev Continue War of Words

Things continue to heat up between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Islam shoulda gone completely radio silent


That woulda drove the little hobbit completely mad
 
Could you change your title to “Ilia Topuria, Ali Abdelaziz continue their war of words”?

Factual journalism please.

<goldie>
 
“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”

Islam is legit dumb.

Says he cleaned the top of his division, but there's two guys in the top 5 he hasn't fought. The guy who is #1 he fought but it was short notice for Arman.

Says Top is a nobody at LW, but how does Islam think he's anyone at WW?

Says Top should get one W at LW, but he already delivered a better KO finish of Herbert than any finishes Islam has done in his career at LW.

And if Islam can tell Top to go get a win, then is he going to go do that at WW if JDM tells him the same? Top has done more at LW than Islam has at WW lol.

This dude is drinking too much of the bathtub water at this point. Just total dumbassery.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Does Ilia Topuria have to earn his shot to fight for the LW belt?
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
aogiri
aogiri
Alpha_T83
Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
3K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Ilia Topuria: Islam Makhachev 'Can Get In Line' If He Wants to Return to Lightweight
Replies
15
Views
157
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Luffy
Islam at 170 sounds nice IMO (Shavkat vs Islam)
2
Replies
31
Views
760
Luffy
Luffy
Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,006
Messages
57,316,748
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top