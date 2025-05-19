“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”



Islam is legit dumb.



Says he cleaned the top of his division, but there's two guys in the top 5 he hasn't fought. The guy who is #1 he fought but it was short notice for Arman.



Says Top is a nobody at LW, but how does Islam think he's anyone at WW?



Says Top should get one W at LW, but he already delivered a better KO finish of Herbert than any finishes Islam has done in his career at LW.



And if Islam can tell Top to go get a win, then is he going to go do that at WW if JDM tells him the same? Top has done more at LW than Islam has at WW lol.



This dude is drinking too much of the bathtub water at this point. Just total dumbassery.