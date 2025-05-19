Kowboy On Sherdog
The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. Ты маленький пацан. https://t.co/kDuhhdIB8t
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) May 15, 2025
Things continue to heat up between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.
Topuria (16-0) recently vacated his featherweight title and moved up to lightweight, rallying for an immediate title fight against Makhachev. Makhachev (27-1) was unwilling to fight Topuria until he proved himself at 155 pounds. Meanwhile, Makhachev was contemplating a move up to welterweight depending on Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 title fight against Jack Della Maddalena. Maddalena dethroned Muhammad, a friend of Makhachev, clearing the way for the Dagestani to move up.
Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White subsequently confirmed that Makhachev will fight Maddalena next, while Topuria challenges Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28. Topuria has since taken multiple digs at Makhachev, calling him a coward for moving up. Makhachev recently responded, pointing out differences between his lightweight title reign and Topuria’s featherweight stint. Makhachev’s lengthy portfolio, followed by four title defenses, saw him wipe out almost the entire division. Meanwhile, Topuria won the title against Alexander Volkanovski and only defended it against Max Holloway before moving up.
“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”
Topuria responded by accusing Makhachev of ducking him.
“The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace.”
Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev Continue War of Words
