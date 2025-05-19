Media Ilia Topuria: Islam Makhachev 'Can Get In Line' If He Wants to Return to Lightweight

ilia2belts.jpg

Topuria on potential fight against Makhachev: "He said he wouldn't vacate his title and I said he ruled the division and who has gotten away with it? Me. After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line, which is a long one, so more than one's eyes will be shining" pic.twitter.com/rppCH3UdjZ

— Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) May 18, 2025
If things don’t work out for Islam Makhachev in his venture to welterweight, he won’t have an immediate title shot waiting for him in the lightweight division.


At least, that’s how it will be if Ilia Topuria has a say in the championship pecking order. “El Matador” will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 317 on June 28. Makhachev vacated the belt to pursue a title shot against Jack Della Maddalena at 170 pounds. A date for that fight has not yet been confirmed.

“You know from the beginning, he wanted to give the impression that he had some sort of decision,” Topuria said during a recent press conference. “He also said about a week ago ‘My move up to welterweight isn’t going to matter because I’m not planning on vacating my title.’ You remember that right? And I had said before that, I didn’t move up to lightweight to ask anyone for anything and that I was the one in charge.

“So who got their way, who did what they said? As always, him or me? So after this fight when I have the belt, he can get in line, which is a long one and someone’s eyes will be shining.”

Makhachev didn’t seem enthused about the possibility of facing Topuria when the featherweight champion initially announced his plans to move up. The Dagestani standout also stated on social media that he didn’t plan on vacating the lightweight belt. However, it appears that the promotion was not going to allow Makhachev to hold up the lightweight division while he pursued a title in another weight class.

This Saturdays main event will define what’s my next move is. But regardless of outcome that fight, I’m not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get real contender there! pic.twitter.com/c57plqZKcu

— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 9, 2025
I like Ilia and the energy he brings, but this is just delusional. Beating 145 past prime champs doesn't mean you can hang with Islam, who is the P4P #1 for a reason. It reminds me when everyone was calling out Khabib after he retired. Easy to talk shit when you know you probably will never fight him.
 
Delusional manlet, Islam would get a TS if he decides to move back down and there is nothing Topuria can do about it.

If he refuses to fight him it would be a massive DUCK so he have the obligation to fight Islam if he moves back down.
 
Legendary said:
I like Ilia and the energy he brings, but this is just delusional. Beating 145 past prime champs doesn't mean you can hang with Islam, who is the P4P #1 for a reason. It reminds me when everyone was calling out Khabib after he retired. Easy to talk shit when you know you probably will never fight him.
To be fair he was talking shit well before Islam decided to move to 170
 
richardjohnson said:
To be fair he was talking shit well before Islam decided to move to 170
On top of that he just called the current FW champ and 33 year old Max Holloway past prime and disregarded Ilia is #3 P4P. Shit, Islam and Ilia are practically #1 and #2 since Jon doesn't want to fight.
 
