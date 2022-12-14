Ilia Topuria is a serious puncher.

OverhandRightKayo
Be ware of this future champ.
God dammit, he hit Jai Herbert with such a meteorite of a punch lol
Definitely agree. I think the liver shot hurt Herbert before the KO as he freezes for a second and drops his hands low. A solid liver shot like that spasms up your diaphragm and makes you gasp for air.A fighter that actually works the body too. I see so many fighters in the UFC who head hunt almost the entire fight, especially when they have their opponents hurt, and it frustrates the fuck out of me.
Ilia is a bad motherfucker. If he was bigger, he would be a real threat to take the belt at 145. I think he's too small, but I would be more than fine with him proving me wrong.
Good thing Volk isn't bigger either. Id like to see him vs a bigger FW who can also strike next personally, Kattar is like the perfect next step. Allen or Max would be fine too I'd just rather not pit Allen and Topuria against each other.
I hate when the UFC kills contenders. I think Kattar would be awesome if he wasn't hurt. I bet they throw KZ at him sadly.
Yup, his chin is holding up thus far and he can maintain composure but he eats way too many clean shots to be a serious LW right now. Not a ton of top 10 FW's with the attributes to test his chin besides Emmett though.Love his style. Aggressive, skilled all around, and hits like a brick. Needs to work on his defense a bit; being able to take a punch is great and all, but that should be Plan B.