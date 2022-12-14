Ilia Topuria is a serious puncher.

OverhandRightKayo

OverhandRightKayo

Be ware of this future champ.

FirstDecimalBird-size_restricted.gif

ImprobableOccasionalBordercollie-size_restricted.gif

BraveEmotionalGermanshepherd-size_restricted.gif

BoilingColorfulBobolink-size_restricted.gif

WanEasygoingElver-size_restricted.gif

SeparateValuableLice-size_restricted.gif
 
That LHK from Herbert was timed so well. He caught Ilia shifting his weight into the kick and still wasn't able to knock him out. Ilia reminds me of Fedor with his ferocity, power, well-roundedness and fight IQ. He definitely deserves the hype.

MAlexander22 said:
A fighter that actually works the body too. I see so many fighters in the UFC who head hunt almost the entire fight, especially when they have their opponents hurt, and it frustrates the fuck out of me.
Definitely agree. I think the liver shot hurt Herbert before the KO as he freezes for a second and drops his hands low. A solid liver shot like that spasms up your diaphragm and makes you gasp for air.

My biggest question for Ilia is how did he get so good training out of no-name gyms.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Ilia is a bad motherfucker. If he was bigger, he would be a real threat to take the belt at 145. I think he's too small, but I would be more than fine with him proving me wrong.
Good thing Volk isn't bigger either. Id like to see him vs a bigger FW who can also strike next personally, Kattar is like the perfect next step. Allen or Max would be fine too I'd just rather not pit Allen and Topuria against each other.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Good thing Volk isn't bigger either. Id like to see him vs a bigger FW who can also strike next personally, Kattar is like the perfect next step. Allen or Max would be fine too I'd just rather not pit Allen and Topuria against each other.
I hate when the UFC kills contenders. I think Kattar would be awesome if he wasn't hurt. I bet they throw KZ at him sadly.
 
i think his stature helps him at 145. grapplers will struggle to get him down because his stance is low and it will be difficult to get underneath him. I want to see him face ortega or somebody with a name
 
Substance Abuse said:
I hate when the UFC kills contenders. I think Kattar would be awesome if he wasn't hurt. I bet they throw KZ at him sadly.
KZ is fine too, potentially a little too washed but a big, solid striker with real power who isn't easy to wrestle. But yeah, probably too washed at this point. KZ is injured, Kattar is injured and Ortega is injured. What is the media doing all day? I feel like monthly or bi monthly updates on injuries and the recovery process is kinda worthful. I haven't heard shit anyways.
 
Black Blood said:
Love his style. Aggressive, skilled all around, and hits like a brick. Needs to work on his defense a bit; being able to take a punch is great and all, but that should be Plan B.
Yup, his chin is holding up thus far and he can maintain composure but he eats way too many clean shots to be a serious LW right now. Not a ton of top 10 FW's with the attributes to test his chin besides Emmett though.

The others are good but I think he mixes it up too well not to keep em honest. Emmett, Volk, and Allen are the toughest matchups for him at FW because of power and overall skill, anyone else I'd bet on Ilia.
 
