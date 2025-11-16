Ilia Topuria Has Training Advice for Makhachev, Della Maddalena After UFC 322

vh5l8k23l7xd1.jpeg

Ilia Topuria believes both Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena need to work on certain things.

Makhachev (28-1) challenged Maddalena (18-3) for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The former lightweight champ dominated Maddalena on the ground for five rounds to earn a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Topuria was disappointed with Maddalena’s performance as a defending champion. “El Matador” invited Maddalena to his home country of Georgia to improve his wrestling.

However, Topuria (17-0) thinks Makhachev also needs to work on certain aspects of personality, even if not his fighting skills. Topuria had originally been chasing a lightweight title fight against Makhachev when he vacated his featherweight title. However, Topuria won the vacant title against Charles Oliveira after Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds. Topuria has since teased a move up to welterweight if Makhachev beats Maddalena. Taking a dig at Makhachev after his win, Topuria said the Dagestani champ needs to work on his emotions. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard is confident he can knockout Makhachev.

The Most Boring Thing in This Game​


“Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling. What a disappointment of a champion. You should go to Georgia to learn something,” Topuria wrote on X. “Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion. You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day I’m more certain I put you to sleep.”

If they fight it's 100% at WW where Islam is full strength and Topuria is the smallest WW ever

and Islam will throw that little sausage out of the octagon

Islam has real 6 foot 3 monsters to deal with at WW mini Topuria is easy work,

and unlike Volk Ilia has a long neck like a gazelle to snatch
 
Here's my training advice for Ilia Topuria:

Stay in your weight class and get ready for an opponent who won’t just stand there in front of you like an idiot begging to get KO’d, the way your last few did. Prepare for someone who’s going to drag you into the deep waters and carve elbows into your face while you’re stuck on your back. You know who that opponent is, Ilia. Everyone knows. Get ready to fight him instead of avoiding him like the plague.
 
If he beats Ilia at 170 yall gonna cry how he beat another midget and avoided Morales etc

Hope he fights Usman next, fuck yall lol
 
Ilia better just focus on his contenders and stop trying to use belts as an excuse to jump at the first in line at each weight class.
 
There is the lie 😂 Nobody ran, he's the most dominant champ, #1 p4p. "Ran" to the deepest division in MMA. Always planned to go to WW, fought everyone at LW, beat everyone. Was depleted at LW. Now he's at full strength in nature division. Plenty of challenges.

Islam smothers and taps Ilia within two rounds. Let the little guy beat legit LW challenger first.
 
Ran to the deepest division where no one believes JDM is the best guy there. Already calling out the mummy of Usman and ignoring the rest 🤐 🤫

Did not fight everyone at LW; you’re forgetting that guy named Ilia who vacated his title to pursue Islam. And there’s also that guy named Arman. Unfinished business.

You’re delusional. Don’t ever @ me again with this weak ass tea.
 
Most beta shit ever. This dude speed ran to prize fight mode while still in his prime. At least Khabib walked away. Wish Islam would do the same. The only thing worse than gumming up a division is having to see all the insufferable neckbeard worshippers gloat about how this guy is better than Fedor and GSP while he’s ducking the top contenders in two weight classes. Fucking embarrassing. Morales, Prates, and possibly Machado waiting in the wings and you call out Usman?! 😂
 
Man this midget needs to shut up and jack off to the memory of his ex wife.
 
Islam would absolutely slaughter Ilia. Georgian/Spanish/German Rose better focus on contenders in his own division.
 
It’s funny man
When Top knocked out Charles everybody was sayin “Illia kills Islam”
Now after this fight
People are saying “Islam kills Illia”
Never change Sherdog
 
