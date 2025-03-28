Ilia Topuria has street named after him in Spain

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 3,910
- Reaction score
- 1,219
I think it’s a little too early to name a street after an active MMA fighter who’s only defended his title at FW once. Yes, they were both KOs on the 2 FW
GOATs, but compared to what other MMA legends and living legends have accomplished, I think having a street named after him is too early. But hey, respect to Spain for showing love to their fighters
GOATs, but compared to what other MMA legends and living legends have accomplished, I think having a street named after him is too early. But hey, respect to Spain for showing love to their fighters