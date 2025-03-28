Ilia Topuria has street named after him in Spain

I think it’s a little too early to name a street after an active MMA fighter who’s only defended his title at FW once. Yes, they were both KOs on the 2 FW
GOATs, but compared to what other MMA legends and living legends have accomplished, I think having a street named after him is too early. But hey, respect to Spain for showing love to their fighters

 
You can't tell an entire country what they can and can't celebrate bro. How many MMA legends come from Spain? I'll wait.
 
Ilia is a massive sports star in Spain, I still think a lot of people don't get that yet and think he's arrogant for no reason.






It's odd there hasn't been talks of a UFC fight in Spain headlined by him yet.
 
Spain must not have many famous people. I don't think America has a Forrest Griffin ave but I could be wrong
 
It’s okay they got little ass streets in Europe. No big deal.
 
