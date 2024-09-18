Ilia Topuria has a chance to make a NICE little resume for himself and quickly too.

Istryker
He already stopped Volk at FW
He got max who never been stopped and is coming off a KOTY of Justin Gaethje
He also has Diego Lopez and a Volk rematch waiting in the wings.
IF he continues to look as impressive as he did against Volk and the career mode jobbers, then were going to have to have a convo about FW having a new Supreme.
Or a new TOP I should say..
