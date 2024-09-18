Ilia Topuria has a chance to make a NICE little resume for himself and quickly too.

He already stopped Volk at FW

He got max who never been stopped and is coming off a KOTY of Justin Gaethje

He also has Diego Lopez and a Volk rematch waiting in the wings.

IF he continues to look as impressive as he did against Volk and the career mode jobbers, then were going to have to have a convo about FW having a new Supreme.

Or a new TOP I should say..
 
FF29uT5XoAc6Kzn.jpg:large


🤫
 
Or..

It will be brought to a screeching halt, right pronto.

Max by Decision.
 
I love how consistent Sherdog can be.
Fighter X wins title. Prior to a single defense Sherdoggers start posting about either:
A) Fighter X being GOAT in the weight class
B) Fighter X moving up to fight for the title in the next division
 
Not if you ask Max. Or me. Or Sherdog. Max by superior mma boxing in the later rounds.
 
He only has 15 pro fights so the bigger the names the better.
 
I would love to see Lopes kick his ass all over the cage.

I think Topuria might be too fast for him though, he's so fast!
 
