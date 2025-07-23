Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 169,870
- Reaction score
- 240,326
I tried watched a full video of these Nelk Boys back when Dana White gave them half a mil, to see what the hype is all about. It's one of the lamest, cringiest and unfunny shit I've seen. I feel myself getting dumber watching that. Maybe I'm being an old fart, but the fact these people are popular is a sign of a civilization in decline
I still don't know what the fuck a "Nelk boy" even is
By the way... I'm just hating , these chodes are living the life I would kill for.
What's wild is that the Nelk Boys are highbrow intellectualism compared to popular streamers like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, XQC, etcI tried watched a full video of these Nelk Boys back when Dana White gave them half a mil, to see what the hype is all about. It's one of the lamest, cringiest and unfunny shit I've seen. I feel myself getting dumber watching that. Maybe I'm being an old fart, but the fact these people are popular is a sign of a civilization in decline