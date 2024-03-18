Media Ilia Topuria getting a hero’s welcome at Georgia airport

Topuria and Jojua would make Alpha Georgia Babies

E7P-DQGWQAEHueB.jpg
 
Let's make ufc Georgia

Topuria vs Holloway

Merab vs O'Malley

Giga Chikadze vs Yair

Dolidze vs Paul Craig


Topuria will be on stadium soon Georgia plays with Luxembourg in soccer
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Media Does Suga Sean still wants Ilia Topuria?
2
Replies
26
Views
798
kalabula
K
BoxerMaurits
News Ilia Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria, has signed with the UFC
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
usernamee
usernamee
TCE
Media UFC champion Ilia Topuria takes honorary kickoff at Real Madrid's game vs. Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu
Replies
10
Views
451
Smegma-Head
Smegma-Head
User9992
Media Ilia Topuria has 'UFC Champion' status on Instagram & Twitter!
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
El Fernas
El Fernas
The Legendary Scarface
Max is a tougher matchup for Ilia
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,229
Messages
55,266,249
Members
174,714
Latest member
F5CHAMPIONSHIP

Share this page

Back
Top