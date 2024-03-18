BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,357
- Reaction score
- 32,864
Killer Judo too, grappling must be in their bloodLove Georgia.
Great wrestlers, great rugby players.
And Illy Toppy.
There's a whole world outside the USA.based on the demographics in this video, it’s nowhere near Atlanta.
I haven’t left my mom’s basement since 2003.There's a whole world outside the USA.
Love Georgia.
Great wrestlers, great rugby players.
And Illy Toppy.
They're a second tier rugby nation. They're about the best of the rest you could say.Georgia plays rugby? Had no idea. They're elite in Judo and Sambo too and pretty good kickboxers as well.
Let's make ufc Georgia
Topuria vs Holloway
Merab vs O'Malley
Giga Chikadze vs Yair
Dolidze vs Paul Craig
Topuria will be on stadium soon Georgia plays with Luxembourg in soccer