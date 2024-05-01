Media Ilia Topuria: "Fighting Brian Ortega Makes MORE Sense, Max Can WAIT w/o BMF Belt"

He has a point...
Max needs to put his BMF crap on the table too.

He also knows Ortega is the easiest fight in the top 10 for him. Easy paycheck.
 
I'm sure Max doesn't give a fuck lol.. If that's Ilia's condition then I would be shocked if it's a problem or has Max come out and said no? It's a gimmicky fucking belt I'd be shocked if this blocks the fight from happening lol.

It will happen next
 
ElLunico said:
I'm sure Max doesn't give a fuck lol.. If that's Ilia's condition then I would be shocked if it's a problem or has Max come out and said no? It's a gimmicky fucking belt I'd be shocked if this blocks the fight from happening lol.

It will happen next
Click to expand...
Maybe it's a ppv points belt ?
 
If he want Max's BMF title does that mean he should fight him at 155 where it was won?

I'll say right now i'll 100% pick Max at 155 to beat Topuria.
 
I'm sure the UFC will let him fight somebody other than Max at this point

{<jordan}
 
Lol at this duck. Brian Ortega doesn't even have a fake promotional belt to bring, so it kind of looks like the appeal is to avoid Max for a guy who just got his first win in nearly 4 years. "BMF" isn't a real title for Max to "bring", it's a promotional gimmick for a nontitle fight between veterans who've been in a lot of wars. Topuria's been in the UFC for like 5 minutes and his biggest "war" was getting dropped by Jai Herbert.

Not exactly "BMF" to duck the rematch with Volk, and now duck a fight with Max and try to fight a guy who's not the highest ranked contender, and just had a come from behind win for his first win in almost 4 years.
 
Max never said he wouldn't put the title on the line, only that this being the stipulation for Ilia to accept the fight wasn't BMF-esque.

Hopefully Ilia fights Volkanovski or Holloway rather than Ortega (LOL) and everyone involved gets paid handsomely. At the end of the day, win or lose, everyone is a prize fighter, and Topuria is a tough fight for anyone at 145.
 
I mean, did Max ever say he wouldn't? The way it sounded, seemed like Max was under the impression Volk was first (which Ilia turned down), and the only comment Max had made was how un-BMF demanding the BMF belt was, which is 100% true.

Bringing up Ortega's name is a joke, and putting his name  anywhere near the word "sense" vaults right over a joke and straight into obvious bullshit
 
Ilia ducking Volk and Max. Previously said he would not fight Ortega.
 
