Lol at this duck. Brian Ortega doesn't even have a fake promotional belt to bring, so it kind of looks like the appeal is to avoid Max for a guy who just got his first win in nearly 4 years. "BMF" isn't a real title for Max to "bring", it's a promotional gimmick for a nontitle fight between veterans who've been in a lot of wars. Topuria's been in the UFC for like 5 minutes and his biggest "war" was getting dropped by Jai Herbert.



Not exactly "BMF" to duck the rematch with Volk, and now duck a fight with Max and try to fight a guy who's not the highest ranked contender, and just had a come from behind win for his first win in almost 4 years.