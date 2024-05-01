Speak Spanish so that's virtually what he says
saying if he doesnt put down his BMF title he's saying he wants Brian Ortega
He has a point...
Max needs to put his BMF crap on the table too.
He also knows Ortega is the easiest fight in the top 10 for him. Easy paycheck.
Maybe it's a ppv points belt ?I'm sure Max doesn't give a fuck lol.. If that's Ilia's condition then I would be shocked if it's a problem or has Max come out and said no? It's a gimmicky fucking belt I'd be shocked if this blocks the fight from happening lol.
It will happen next