I'm fine with it in this circumstance, as he wants to vacate the title instead of holding a division hostage. I'm not at all a fan of Ilia's attitude usually (respect his skills) but I much prefer this than what guys usually do.I'm sick of champions immediately wanting to move up after 1 title defense.
Seems like he’s having trouble making 145Hopefully this isn't for real because it would be very annoying if he left FW without fighting Movsar and Diego Lopes
I think that financially it would be very dumb of him to vacate when he can get title win money against basically anyone, only Movsar has a chance against him imo. Against Islam it'd be champ vs champ prestige and possible double champ money but the Oliveira fight makes no sense
Imo, he should beat Movsar and Lopes then fight Islam
He has to be careful tho, he cant be too sloppy vs OlivesToppy is smart
Making his name over old lions