Hopefully this isn't for real because it would be very annoying if he left FW without fighting Movsar and Diego Lopes



I think that financially it would be very dumb of him to vacate when he can get title win money against basically anyone, only Movsar has a chance against him imo. Against Islam it'd be champ vs champ prestige and possible double champ money but the Oliveira fight makes no sense



Imo, he should beat Movsar and Lopes then fight Islam