Media Ilia Topuria eyes fight at lightweight next vs Charles Oliveira, considering vacating FW title?

I like the fight but think Ilia should KO Volk again before moving weight classes.
 
Big Al's Texas BBQ said:
I'm sick of champions immediately wanting to move up after 1 title defense.
I'm fine with it in this circumstance, as he wants to vacate the title instead of holding a division hostage. I'm not at all a fan of Ilia's attitude usually (respect his skills) but I much prefer this than what guys usually do.
 
I say give him Charles Oliveira and if he beats him give him the title fight against Makhachev and this is a fight I have been calling for but some sherbums had other uninteresting ideas (I mean the Topuria vs Mackhachev fight)

Honestly just give him the Makhachev fight
 
Well, he's already beaten the 2 FW GOATs so anyone else would be a giant step down.
 
He’s low-key chasing that Paddy fight to get his revenge.
 
props for him for not doing this double champ bullshit. The man has skills, let him have a go...if he drops the belt first.
 
Hopefully this isn't for real because it would be very annoying if he left FW without fighting Movsar and Diego Lopes

I think that financially it would be very dumb of him to vacate when he can get title win money against basically anyone, only Movsar has a chance against him imo. Against Islam it'd be champ vs champ prestige and possible double champ money but the Oliveira fight makes no sense

Imo, he should beat Movsar and Lopes then fight Islam
 
gentel said:
Hopefully this isn't for real because it would be very annoying if he left FW without fighting Movsar and Diego Lopes

I think that financially it would be very dumb of him to vacate when he can get title win money against basically anyone, only Movsar has a chance against him imo. Against Islam it'd be champ vs champ prestige and possible double champ money but the Oliveira fight makes no sense

Imo, he should beat Movsar and Lopes then fight Islam
Seems like he’s having trouble making 145
 
