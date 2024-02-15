Media Ilia Topuria drinks half a litre/~17oz of wine the Thursday before weigh-ins

I think a few people compared this to Izzy/Costa vibes(including Izzy), this just adds more fuel to that lol
That being said, I'm pretty sure Topuria has said and done this before multiple times
 
Last edited:
Legendary said:
Europeans drink all day everyday.

I guess if it helps him, but more than likely it doesn't help but has been able to get away with it.

Also helps create the arrogant persona that he can still drink alcohol leading up to the fight and still win.
Click to expand...


sounds like you didn't watch the video
 
Topuria looks a lot like Yair, who looks a lot like Amir Khan
 
17 ounces is not much wine. If he drank that much whiskey, that would be a problem.
 
usernamee said:
sounds like you didn't watch the video
Click to expand...
He's already talked about this before. It might help him sleep but alcohol is objectively bad for performance. Perhaps its a trade off, but it just sounds like another European who has to have a reason to drink.
 
Levi_ said:
17 ounces is not much wine. If he drank that much whiskey, that would be a problem.
Click to expand...

17 ounces is almost half a liter, right?
i'm italian and we use to drink at least a glass a day on average between lunch and dinner but in a single sitting half a liter (3/4 of an average bottle here) is enough to get a little drunk with dignity: something that i'd not do every day and for sure not before a performance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
News Ilia Topuria Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Be One of His 'Easier Fights'
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
2K
davidlemonparty
davidlemonparty
Legendary
Topuria isn't 5'8 and is really just a manlet in disguise
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,425
Messages
55,079,267
Members
174,596
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top