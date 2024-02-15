Europeans drink all day everyday.
I guess if it helps him, but more than likely it doesn't help but has been able to get away with it.
Also helps create the arrogant persona that he can still drink alcohol leading up to the fight and still win.
Have you not seen his recent comments about McG?Trying to become a drunk like his hero Conor
He's already talked about this before. It might help him sleep but alcohol is objectively bad for performance. Perhaps its a trade off, but it just sounds like another European who has to have a reason to drink.sounds like you didn't watch the video
17 ounces is not much wine. If he drank that much whiskey, that would be a problem.
If he loses.Man, he's going to look like such a tool when he loses...