Media Ilia Topuria Confident He Fights for Lightweight Title Next

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
105,827
Reaction score
187,380
ilia-topuria-with-the-featherweight-and-bmf-titles-after-v0-vh5l8k23l7xd1.jpeg

Ilia Topuria claims the UFC has promised him a title fight next.

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria Confident He Fights for Lightweight Title Next

Ilia Topuria claims the UFC has promised him a title fight next.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Topuria won the featherweight title by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 last year and defended it with a knockout over Max Holloway at UFC 308. “La Layenda” has since been contemplating a move to lightweight, which came to fruition last month.

While Topuria vacated his featherweight strap, his next matchup at lightweight is yet to be announced. Although the undefeated superstar has already proclaimed himself the lightweight king, champ Islam Makhachev is loathe to give him an immediate title shot. Even former champ and perennial contender Charles Oliveira is unwilling to fight Topuria before he proves himself at 155 pounds.

However, Topuria claims to have been promised a title fight next when he vacated his 145-pound belt.

“I’m not entirely sure what my next fight will be,” Topuria said during a recent press conference. “The only thing I’m sure of is that the UFC’s word is that my next fight will be for the world title… Afterwards if it’s going to be Islam, if it’s going to be Charles, I have no idea… The belt will be on the line [for my next fight], it will be on the line. That was the promise for leaving my title vacant. They’ve always kept their promises.”



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Well if it's for a belt it's either
A) vs Islam
B) vs Charles for a IC but that makes zero sense
 
He strikes me as a sharp person, he obviously had a verbal agreement to fight Islam before vacating his title , I’m not even sure why he feels the need to explain that .
Am I the only one who finds it curious that Islam had no problem fighting Volkanovski twice but he’s not nearly as eager for this matchup
 
I think k there was agreement that he would fight Mak before he dropped belt. Mak knowing Illa is a legit threat and there's other fights he wants like WW title fight and easier fights like Charles or Arman . Topuria will be like Volk fight only Illa has better striking and better ground game but also a compact body like Volk making him tough to control. Only thing I don't know How Illas chin and cardio are?
 
If JDM wins it will obviously be Charles vs Ilia for the vacant belt. If bilol wins, then it will probably be Ilia fighting next for the title.
Unfortunately we will have to wait for over a month before we get anything announced.
 
mma is fucking interminable right now. everyone is just sitting around talking about fights that they think are going to be made, no one is doing anything, pull-outs feel up by roughly four thousand percent, and that's not even getting into the entertainment value of most champions. being a fan of this feels like trying to nutritionally subsist on low level gruel. shitty gossip is no substitute for fights
 
Trusting Dana's promises is like trusting your cat to guard the goldfish.
 
Streeter said:
I think k there was agreement that he would fight Mak before he dropped belt. Mak knowing Illa is a legit threat and there's other fights he wants like WW title fight and easier fights like Charles or Arman . Topuria will be like Volk fight only Illa has better striking and better ground game but also a compact body like Volk making him tough to control. Only thing I don't know How Illas chin and cardio are?
Click to expand...
Not so good he can't be floored by a good old kick on the dome. Jai Herbert says hi!
 
Elvis. said:
He strikes me as a sharp person, he obviously had a verbal agreement to fight Islam before vacating his title , I’m not even sure why he feels the need to explain that .
Am I the only one who finds it curious that Islam had no problem fighting Volkanovski twice but he’s not nearly as eager for this matchup
Click to expand...
Islam is not the type of guy to turn down fights. It's been his mantra all the way through his title reign and he is the pound for pound no 1. Ilia can shut the fuck up and do as he is told lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
4
Views
645
Feniamin
F
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
8
Views
1K
JohnMandick
JohnMandick
A
Media Max Holloway: 'Ilia does present some problems for us, but I'm a problem solver.'
Replies
12
Views
953
volcom5
V
A
Media Topuria: “I can fight all of them (Top 5 LW) in one night”
2
Replies
25
Views
915
World eater
World eater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,493
Messages
57,100,550
Members
175,538
Latest member
bobsuppercut

Share this page

Back
Top