Ilia Topuria Confident He Can Finish Arman Tsarukyan

84411578007-ilia-topuria-ufc-317.jpg

The war of words continues between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Topuria and Tsarukyan have been trading barbs since “El Matador” defeated Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 last month. While Tsarukyan, the former No.1 contender, was present in the crowd, the limelight went to Paddy Pimblett. Topuria called “The Baddy” out, and they had a face-off inside the Octagon.


Tsarukyan has since been accusing Topuria of ducking him. “Ahalkalakets” recently claimed that he would “maul” the champion on the ground. However, Topuria disagrees. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard notes that Tsarukyan came close to being submitted in his split-decision win over Oliveira in his last fight. Topuria vows to finish Tsarukyan if they ever share the Octagon.

Topuria: Oliveira Almost Submitted Tsarukyan​




"Have you seen his fight against Charles Oliveira?” Topuria told ABC Spain. “How many times did [Charles] come close to submitting him and tapping him out... I assure you, I'll finish Arman Tsarukyan."

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed title at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, Tsarukyan pulled out a day before the fight due to an injury, upsetting the UFC brass. Dana White promised that Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next title shot, which went to Oliveira — despite his loss against the Russian. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Tsarukyan hasn’t fought since April 2024.

Meanwhile, Topuria has finished seven of his nine UFC wins. Topuria won the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway before moving up to beat “do Bronxs” for the lightweight title.

