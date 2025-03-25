  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Ilia Topuria changed his nickname to "La Leyenda"

Dude’s a savage, he can change his nickname to whatever he wants. What does Leyenda mean anyway? Too lazy to look it up.
 
SixxAces said:
Dude’s a savage, he can change his nickname to whatever he wants. What does Leyenda mean anyway? Too lazy to look it up.
Click to expand...
Legend. It sounds corny in english but badass in spanish.

I approve of La Leyenda. It rolls off the tongue better.
 
SixxAces said:
Dude’s a savage, he can change his nickname to whatever he wants. What does Leyenda mean anyway? Too lazy to look it up.
Click to expand...

It means ´´THE LEGEND´´

Buffer will shout Iliaaaaa!! THE LEGEND!!!!!! Topuriaaaaaaa!!
 
How is Bruce buffer gonna say this? LAAAAA LEYENDAAAAAAAA!!!!! and now IT'S TIME FOR ME TO RETIRE!
 
13Seconds said:
This is a genius move if he actually turns out become a legend though
Click to expand...
I dont see it, even in such case.
Not even if Jones would've used the nickname "GOAT" instead of Bones

I guess "Remember the name" was pretty genius since nobody would've given two cents for Belal to become UFC champ
 
fucking-legend-flomcnasty.gif
 
13Seconds said:
This is a genius move if he actually turns out become a legend though
Click to expand...
Already looking legendary back to back kos of volk and max. Dustin Charles and Islam all running and ducking for cover when he announced his LW move
 
Dude has balls.

Dropping his belt and calling himself a legend before jumping for a swim in the shark tank.
 
Can't wait for him to start losing after this. One man has already proclaimed himself 'King' and look what happened!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
Red Lantern
Media The fans keep provoking Ilia to fight Islam
2
Replies
24
Views
915
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
WoozyFailGuy
Media "$50K Not Enough" as Dana White Disappoints Ilia Topuria
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
6K
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
User9992
Media Ilia Topuria: 'Division su**s! We need a new challengers!'
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
MrBlackheart
Ilia big favorite vs Volk, Lopes but big underdog vs Islam
2
Replies
20
Views
988
Dionysian
Dionysian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,164
Messages
57,077,682
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top