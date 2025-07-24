  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ilia Topuria Brutally Knocks Out Nelk Boys

Wonder how much Ilia had to pull his punches to not accidentally kill one of these weak-built weirdos
 
Horse Style said:
Wonder how much Ilia had to pull his punches to not accidentally kill one of these weak-built weirdos
Click to expand...


You should fight them tough guy, random Sherbro mad at two dudes making BANK while you're at home waiting for your shift at 7-11
 
Whitestallion said:
You should fight them tough guy, random Sherbro mad at two dudes making BANK while you're at home waiting for your shift at 7-11
Click to expand...
imagine being jealous of the Nelk Boys, lmao
i am not jealous of whores

Topuria shouldve done some Wanderlei style stomps to the face when they were down
 
