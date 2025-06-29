Thy said: 155 lb ilia vs 220 lb paddy lul Click to expand...

"If EVER there was a DAVID and GoliATH match in the UFC, this would be it Joe.""This is a matchup of skill versus sheer size. Paddy has to pay property taxes on his own carbon footprint and we're just talking about NIPPLES DOWN! The man is so large he is taxed by the government of the UK simply for existing as such a centrifugal GRAVITATIONAL mass. Between camps, Paddy has been rolling downhills to help local villages with their parabolic geoelectric potential, blowung up to over 72 tonnes, but thatwhen you're cutting down. Topuria has never faced someone the size of extremely large mining equipment before. He just hasn't felt the power of someone who was meant to dig into bedrock before.""Joe, Paddy looks like he's training to fight TOM Aspinall, UFC Undisputed Champion after the surrendering ducking of former ehatshisface Jon Jones. Is there a way for Ilia Topuria to overcome this sheer glacial size advantage? They look like they're in two separate paleontol eras, like a modern human vs a Chimpanzee-Austrolopithicus hybrid.""This is the single most biblical fight eye think eye've ever seen in tha octagon. No other phrasing for it, if it were any bigger, L. Ron Hubbard would have started a new religion over it, while still condemning Payton Talbott to hell simply for existing in such a zestiriffic way."