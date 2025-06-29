Media Ilia Topuria assaults Paddy after he congragulates him

Paddy comes up to congragulate ilia on his impressive win over Charles. Tells him that he wont be doing that to him though. Ilia takes offense to that and shoves Paddy.
 
He couldn't push properly because he didn't want to drop his belts. Also a completely theatrical push to get some hype going, it is what it is. Dude's just trying to make as much money as he can no fault in that.
Theatrical is a good word for it. I was going to say performative but it sounded stupid.
 
Topuria and Paddy may dislike each others but they know this fight will be mutually lucrative. They're already selling it
Exactly. Listen to what Topuria said about fighting paddy on rogan podcast. Its what he wants most.

He also said paddy would beat Gaethje easily if they fought.
 
That push a clearly for show, but still had some sass in it. Paddy dwarves the little guy too.
 
MsAkMc.gif
 
155 lb ilia vs 220 lb paddy lul
"If EVER there was a DAVID and GoliATH match in the UFC, this would be it Joe."
<goldie>
"This is a matchup of skill versus sheer size. Paddy has to pay property taxes on his own carbon footprint and we're just talking about NIPPLES DOWN! The man is so large he is taxed by the government of the UK simply for existing as such a centrifugal GRAVITATIONAL mass. Between camps, Paddy has been rolling downhills to help local villages with their parabolic geoelectric potential, blowung up to over 72 tonnes, but that adds to power when you're cutting down. Topuria has never faced someone the size of extremely large mining equipment before. He just hasn't felt the power of someone who was meant to dig into bedrock before."
<30>
"Joe, Paddy looks like he's training to fight TOM Aspinall, UFC Undisputed Champion after the surrendering ducking of former ehatshisface Jon Jones. Is there a way for Ilia Topuria to overcome this sheer glacial size advantage? They look like they're in two separate paleontol eras, like a modern human vs a Chimpanzee-Austrolopithicus hybrid."
<DCWhoa><nonemybusiness>
"This is the single most biblical fight eye think eye've ever seen in tha octagon. No other phrasing for it, if it were any bigger, L. Ron Hubbard would have started a new religion over it, while still condemning Payton Talbott to hell simply for existing in such a zestiriffic way."
<28>
[<diva4}
 
