News Ilia Topuria Announces UFC 317 RETURN - June 28th

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
2,152
Reaction score
10,066
Who is he fighting?! Islam, Charles or someone else?!
Looks like they got the deal done.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨Breaking: Ilia Topuria has announced he’ll be fighting at UFC 317 on June 28th:<br><br>&quot;I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th.&quot;<br><br>(via. <a href="https://twitter.com/telemadrid?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@telemadrid</a> h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Chisanga_Malata?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@Chisanga_Malata</a>)▫️ <a href="https://t.co/M4VNegJpiN">pic.twitter.com/M4VNegJpiN</a></p>&mdash; Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) <a href="">May 2, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,719
Messages
57,241,131
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top