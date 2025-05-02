Black9
Who is he fighting?! Islam, Charles or someone else?!
Looks like they got the deal done.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Breaking: Ilia Topuria has announced he’ll be fighting at UFC 317 on June 28th:<br><br>"I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th."<br><br>(via. <a href="https://twitter.com/telemadrid?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@telemadrid</a> h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Chisanga_Malata?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@Chisanga_Malata</a>) <a href="https://t.co/M4VNegJpiN">pic.twitter.com/M4VNegJpiN</a></p>— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) <a href="">May 2, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
