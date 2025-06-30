octagonation
Joe Rogan brought Paddy into the convo and Topuria thought like okay whatever and Joe Rogan said bring him into the Octagon but in reality Topuria called out Arman Tsarukyan? Is this a human mistake by Joe Rogan or it was on purpose? and note Paddy has a fight lined up against Justin.
You can see it in the whole interview much better (Rogan inserts paddy into the topic and I have already seen people accusing Ilia of cherry picking his opponents because they think the Paddy fight is a gimme fight)
From 2:03 to 2:25
