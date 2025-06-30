Media Ilia Topuria actully called out Arman Tsarukyan in his post-fight Interview but Joe Rogan kinda forced Paddy into the conversation

Joe Rogan brought Paddy into the convo and Topuria thought like okay whatever and Joe Rogan said bring him into the Octagon but in reality Topuria called out Arman Tsarukyan? Is this a human mistake by Joe Rogan or it was on purpose? and note Paddy has a fight lined up against Justin.



You can see it in the whole interview much better (Rogan inserts paddy into the topic and I have already seen people accusing Ilia of cherry picking his opponents because they think the Paddy fight is a gimme fight)

From 2:03 to 2:25
 
xhaydenx said:
Don't forget Joe's got the production team feeding him what to say in his ear. There's no way they didn't tell him to make it about Paddy.
Yeah I agree, the "lone gunman theory" doesn't work at all here.
 
xhaydenx said:
Don't forget Joe's got the production team feeding him what to say in his ear. There's no way they didn't tell him to make it about Paddy.
Did they? When Ilia was talking during the post fight presser, he stated somebody from his team told him Dana was pissed about Paddy coming in the cage.

Now, I don't know if the team member heard that from Dana's post fight presser, or if it was going around amongst people in the know already.
 
octagonation said:
Dana was not happy about Paddy being brought into the Octagon.

To be honest with you I think Rogan geninuely thought Ilia was speaking about Paddy which could be an honest mistake
Dana doesn't run the actual events. The production team does. There's been times before where Dana is pissed or surprised at what they cook up in "The Truck".

I think it was with Ronda one time. She won a fight and the producers told Joe to ask her if she would like to fight again in a month against someone. Dana was livid.

And Ilia was talking about Paddy. He said "blonde bitch". There's no one else that could refer to other than Paddy. Then he brought up Arman, then Paddy again.
 
I could have swore I heard Ilia say "there's also a blonde bitch" as well and no doubt he was talking about Paddy too. I think Ilia was calling out everyone, and Rogan probably jumped the gun bringing Paddy in. I think it should be Paddy anyway. How many times are we gonna see Gaethje/Dustin/Oliveira fight for the belt? Come on, we need some new blood! Why risk the money fight? Just do Paddy vs Ilia. Everyone knows the rankings don't mean shit anyway. Arman is the other choice, but the story with Paddy is already there. Just tired of seeing the same dudes in title fights.
 
Aurelian said:
Did they? When Ilia was talking during the post fight presser, he stated somebody from his team told him Dana was pissed about Paddy coming in the cage.

Now, I don't know if the team member heard that from Dana's post fight presser, or if it was going around amongst people in the know already.
Like I said in another post just above, production runs the show, not Dana. Dana probably was pissed.

When Ilia mentioned Paddy and calling him in, the truck would have 100% been telling Rogan to make it happen.
 
Rogan is an unprofessional meathead, he was either playing dumb there or he genuinely heard what he wanted to hear because he's all about hype.

Personally I think a faceoff between Ilia and Tsarukyan would have been much more intense. Paddy is supposed to be the better trash talker I guess, but the whole exchange including the half ass shove was very lame and forgettable, I feel like with Arman it would have been a lot more intense, not to mention it would actually make some sense in terms of rankings.

Still waiting for Pimblett to beat an opponent that's relevant in the rankings.
 
Yeah that was stupid. Joe (and/or co.) manufactured that.
 
Aquabot said:
I could have swore I heard Ilia say "there's also a blonde bitch" as well and no doubt he was talking about Paddy too. I think Ilia was calling out everyone, and Rogan probably jumped the gun bringing Paddy in. I think it should be Paddy anyway. How many times are we gonna see Gaethje/Dustin/Oliveira fight for the belt? Come on, we need some new blood! Why risk the money fight? Just do Paddy vs Ilia. Everyone knows the rankings don't mean shit anyway. Arman is the other choice, but the story with Paddy is already there. Just tired of seeing the same dudes in title fights.
I wouldn't fuss about the rankings if Paddy had at least ONE notable win to speak of, but he has ZERO so far.

Bobby Green? Michael Chandler? The corpse of Tony Ferguson? Come on, none of these dudes are even in the top 10.
 
xhaydenx said:
Don't forget Joe's got the production team feeding him what to say in his ear. There's no way they didn't tell him to make it about Paddy.
you gotta also remember Joe is an old man with a long story of psychedelic use who calls fights high.... meaning that he could have confused the voices in his ear with the voices in his head
<30>
 
He was clearly talking about Arman. Someone in the booty told Rogaine to bring up Pimblett 🤡
 
Koro_11 said:
I wouldn't fuss about the rankings if Paddy had at least ONE notable win to speak of, but he has ZERO so far.

Bobby Green? Michael Chandler? The corpse of Tony Ferguson? Come on, none of these dudes are even in the top 10.
I acknowledge that is a big strike against Paddy. I'm just saying I'd rather see him fight Ilia than Justin; there have been other guys who have received shots while not being the actual number one contender. I want to see it for the pure entertainment factor, and we get to see two new people in a title fight.
 
