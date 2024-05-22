Substance Abuse said: It'll be a great fight. Topuria has a lot of tools he can use to cause problems for Max. He's faster, he hits hard and he can wrestle. I'm curious if Max will look to impose his aggressive boxing style or approach it from a kickboxing perspective and try to fight longer. Ilia is much faster than Gaethje so it'll give Max a lot to think about. Great fight on paper with a lot of other variables - cardio, weight cut, scar tissue, durability - outside of skill alone. Click to expand...

You think Topuria has quicker hands than Max? I'm not sure about that but now I'm fascinated. Max for sure has the quicker feet, gun to my head I do sorta favor Max too, I just think he can take Ilias power and Ilia will slow down...Max is so battle tested and not slowing down yet. I think Max will approach it similar to how he did vs Allen and Gaethje, he used his footwork a lot more, was a bit more defensively responsible, was in and out and looked to kick more again vs Gaethje...Topuria has been dropped twice in his career, both by high kicks and he's definitely not the most comfortable with them on top of being short.On a different note, I want Ilia or Max vs Evloev pretty bad. Max hasn't fought a wrestler since Edgar who was old and before that basically Bermudez. Ilia hasn't really fought a wrestler ever.