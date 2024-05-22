Media Ilia Topuria’s Future Plans: Title Defense vs. Max Holloway, Conor McGregor Fight in Spain

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Ilia Topuria wants to defend his title against Max Holloway and then fight Conor McGregor at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain.

Ilia Topuria Eyes Title Defense vs. Max Holloway, Conor McGregor Fight in Spain

Ilia Topuria wants to defend his title against Max Holloway and then fight Conor McGregor at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain.
Topuria became the featherweight champion with a second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at Brian Ortega as an ideal opponent for his first title defense, “El Matador” has now changed his tune.

Topuria recently laid down a two-fight plan to first defend his strap against Holloway and then face McGregor in “the biggest fight in MMA history.” Topuria is plotting a fight against “Notorious” at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of football club Real Madrid, and expects it to shatter all records. The Spaniard also recently claimed to have a date for the UFC’s planned debut in his home country this year.

“So, I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway and then I want to fight with Conor McGregor hopefully," Topuria told Sportskeeda MMA. "If he wins his upcoming fight, that’s the fight what I’m looking for. So hopefully it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be the biggest fight in the MMA history, the biggest ticketing, the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We gonna have like 80,000 people watching the fight in the arena… Yeah, it’s gonna be in the Bernabeu.”

Holloway became the BMF champion with a lopsided fifth-round TKO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last month. Meanwhile, McGregor is slated to return to action after three years in a welterweight matchup against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

While Topuria is open to moving up a weight class to fight McGregor, “El Matador” isn’t eyeing a contest against reigning lightweight champ Islam Makhachev yet.

 
Topuria 145 and BMF Champ?

Topuria vs Conor at Real Madrid... biggest UFC ever?

Rematch Volk ?​
 
It'll be a great fight. Topuria has a lot of tools he can use to cause problems for Max. He's faster, he hits hard and he can wrestle. I'm curious if Max will look to impose his aggressive boxing style or approach it from a kickboxing perspective and try to fight longer. Ilia is much faster than Gaethje so it'll give Max a lot to think about. Great fight on paper with a lot of other variables - cardio, weight cut, scar tissue, durability - outside of skill alone.
 
Would watch, but I doubt it happens, unless Ilia can bellewn up to Conors current weight class.

His days of McMachinist are far behind him.
 
It'll be a great fight. Topuria has a lot of tools he can use to cause problems for Max. He's faster, he hits hard and he can wrestle. I'm curious if Max will look to impose his aggressive boxing style or approach it from a kickboxing perspective and try to fight longer. Ilia is much faster than Gaethje so it'll give Max a lot to think about. Great fight on paper with a lot of other variables - cardio, weight cut, scar tissue, durability - outside of skill alone.
Never sleep on Max

Max-Holloway-def.-Justin-Gaethje-UFC-300-801.jpg
 
This leaves me with so many questions,
If he beats Max is he defending the Bmf title against Mcgregor ?
What’s the time difference for a ppv in Spain ?
Love an excuse to day drink <BirdieOwn>

How many times can Mcgregor lose before he’s not considered the big money fight ?
Since when can a ufc champion book the venues they will be defending the belt in <lmao>
 
Embarrassing...but such is the nature of the sport these days.
 
Topuria became the featherweight champion with a second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at Brian Ortega as an ideal opponent for his first title defense, “El Matador” has now changed his tune.

Topuria recently laid down a two-fight plan to first defend his strap against Holloway and then face McGregor in “the biggest fight in MMA history.” Topuria is plotting a fight against “Notorious” at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of football club Real Madrid, and expects it to shatter all records. The Spaniard also recently claimed to have a date for the UFC’s planned debut in his home country this year.

“So, I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway and then I want to fight with Conor McGregor hopefully," Topuria told Sportskeeda MMA. "If he wins his upcoming fight, that’s the fight what I’m looking for. So hopefully it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be the biggest fight in the MMA history, the biggest ticketing, the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We gonna have like 80,000 people watching the fight in the arena… Yeah, it’s gonna be in the Bernabeu.”

Holloway became the BMF champion with a lopsided fifth-round TKO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last month. Meanwhile, McGregor is slated to return to action after three years in a welterweight matchup against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

While Topuria is open to moving up a weight class to fight McGregor, “El Matador” isn’t eyeing a contest against reigning lightweight champ Islam Makhachev yet.

Even though Conor hasn't fought in 3 years, he's still impacting 3 divisions, making the current champs fantasizing about that red panty night

That's just GOAT things
 
This leaves me with so many questions,
If he beats Max is he defending the Bmf title against Mcgregor ?
What’s the time difference for a ppv in Spain ?
Love an excuse to day drink <BirdieOwn>

How many times can Mcgregor lose before he’s not considered the big money fight ?
Since when can a ufc champion book the venues they will be defending the belt in <lmao>
GETTY_Day-of-Reckoning-Fight-Night_SPO_GYI1877857695jpg-JS868059750.jpg
 
It'll be a great fight. Topuria has a lot of tools he can use to cause problems for Max. He's faster, he hits hard and he can wrestle. I'm curious if Max will look to impose his aggressive boxing style or approach it from a kickboxing perspective and try to fight longer. Ilia is much faster than Gaethje so it'll give Max a lot to think about. Great fight on paper with a lot of other variables - cardio, weight cut, scar tissue, durability - outside of skill alone.
You think Topuria has quicker hands than Max? I'm not sure about that but now I'm fascinated. Max for sure has the quicker feet, gun to my head I do sorta favor Max too, I just think he can take Ilias power and Ilia will slow down...Max is so battle tested and not slowing down yet. I think Max will approach it similar to how he did vs Allen and Gaethje, he used his footwork a lot more, was a bit more defensively responsible, was in and out and looked to kick more again vs Gaethje...Topuria has been dropped twice in his career, both by high kicks and he's definitely not the most comfortable with them on top of being short.


On a different note, I want Ilia or Max vs Evloev pretty bad. Max hasn't fought a wrestler since Edgar who was old and before that basically Bermudez. Ilia hasn't really fought a wrestler ever.
 
