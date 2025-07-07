Ilia relies on his chin more than people realize

Paddy is his hardest fight because of his youth and the opportunity if he wins, Islam is so smart he has a favorable chance and Ilia is banking on hitting the button however I think Islam hits much harder than people realize

After re-watching the Josh, Herbert and MAx fight I realized that Ilia is a fucking dog who is tough as shit and relies on getting hit in order to get the reads (MAx fight) but also gets cocky and over aggressive when he cannot completely dictate the outcome like in the Herbert/Josh fight.

Josh had the answer and all he had to do is sacrifice his face but in the end he could not fucking stop using that stupid left (or right) hook that made made him "famous" but the guy had multiple chances on the inside to create crazy problems. This is a miss and Ilia was reaching, this happened like 3 or 4 times and Josh would just freeze, reset and throw a cartoon like hook from outside the cage and spin around from the momentum. 1751849150676.png
 
What do you want josh to do there? What's he supposed to throw?

He does get hit, but it's rare he's getting cracked hard. I don't think he got hit hard by Volk or Max? Did he? Volk busted up his nose though.
 
He drops his lead hand and loads up on his power shot, yes he does rely on his chin but he's very young and we've only seen him dropped once by Jai, will be interesting to see how he reacts to getting cracked as a champion.

However, Josh was never going to win that fight, he's a slow power puncher basically tailor made for Ilia to fuck up.
 
He also got dropped by a left high kick the fight before he got to the UFC, and the guy who dropped him only has 1 career finish with strikes. Wasn't as clean as the one Jay Herbert hit him with, but still dropped him.
 
wolffanghameha said:
What do you want josh to do there? What's he supposed to throw?

He does get hit, but it's rare he's getting cracked hard. I don't think he got hit hard by Volk or Max? Did he? Volk busted up his nose though.
Max hit him quite a bit through two. I think that spinning back kick to the stomach hurt him at the end of R2. Rather than go to his stool, he stood there and looked at Max after the round ended. Moot point, however, considering the outcome.

You may want to rewatch that fight again. Unfortunately for Josh, he actually did not 'have the answer'.
 
He's gotten better since then. Really the Emmett fight showed that he didn't have much of an answer to leg kicks. Yet Josh didn't use them much...
 
