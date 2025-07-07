Ilia relies on his chin more than people realize

Paddy is his hardest fight because of his youth and the opportunity if he wins, Islam is so smart he has a favorable chance and Ilia is banking on hitting the button however I think Islam hits much harder than people realize
After re-watching the Josh, Herbert and MAx fight I realized that Ilia is a fucking dog who is tough as shit and relies on getting hit in order to get the reads (MAx fight) but also gets cocky and over aggressive when he cannot completely dictate the outcome like in the Herbert/Josh fight.
Josh had the answer and all he had to do is sacrifice his face but in the end he could not fucking stop using that stupid left (or right) hook that made made him "famous" but the guy had multiple chances on the inside to create crazy problems. This is a miss and Ilia was reaching, this happened like 3 or 4 times and Josh would just freeze, reset and throw a cartoon like hook from outside the cage and spin around from the momentum.
After re-watching the Josh, Herbert and MAx fight I realized that Ilia is a fucking dog who is tough as shit and relies on getting hit in order to get the reads (MAx fight) but also gets cocky and over aggressive when he cannot completely dictate the outcome like in the Herbert/Josh fight.
Josh had the answer and all he had to do is sacrifice his face but in the end he could not fucking stop using that stupid left (or right) hook that made made him "famous" but the guy had multiple chances on the inside to create crazy problems. This is a miss and Ilia was reaching, this happened like 3 or 4 times and Josh would just freeze, reset and throw a cartoon like hook from outside the cage and spin around from the momentum.