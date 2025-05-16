Ilia Opens As Yuge Favorite Over Charles

JoeRowe
I favor Ilia and will probably bet on him by tko, hopefully around -150, but It'll be interesting if Charles can put Ilia on the backfoot with teeps, straight rights, & round kicks.
Ilia is best when pressuring, ala the Volk & Max KOs. Charles needs to smother him and get into the clinch to work those knees he drained Poirier with. Pessure at range with long tools previously mentioned as well.
He's probably past his prime at this point but if he can turn back the clock for 1 night he'll be the most dangerous opponent Ilia has ever fought.