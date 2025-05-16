Ilia Opens As Yuge Favorite Over Charles

I favor Ilia and will probably bet on him by tko, hopefully around -150, but It'll be interesting if Charles can put Ilia on the backfoot with teeps, straight rights, & round kicks.

Ilia is best when pressuring, ala the Volk & Max KOs. Charles needs to smother him and get into the clinch to work those knees he drained Poirier with. Pessure at range with long tools previously mentioned as well.

He's probably past his prime at this point but if he can turn back the clock for 1 night he'll be the most dangerous opponent Ilia has ever fought.
 
Sounds about right. I'm going to be real and say Olivera hasn't held on to his aura while he climbed the ranks and took everyone out. He's much older now and Topuria is in his prime.
 
That's the only way your getting action on charles. It's a clear win by topuria i dont see a path for charles
 
I love watching Charlie Olives fight but I've seen him crumble too many times... from the little adversity I've seen Topuria go through, he seems pretty fuckin for it... but Charles can catch anyone, standing or on the ground...

I'm not a betting man, but I don't like the odds... or maybe I might put a little scratch on CO?

I might be drunk?
 
I love watching Charlie Olives fight but I've seen him crumble too many times... from the little adversity I've seen Topuria go through, he seems pretty fuckin for it... but Charles can catch anyone, standing or on the ground...

I'm not a betting man, but I don't like the odds... or maybe I might put a little scratch on CO?

I might be drunk?
Are we still doing the "Charles can't overcome adversity" thing? After the Lee/Chandler/Poirier/Gaethje has he not re-written this notion?

At 36 years old he likely won't be able to take the punishment but his heart shouldn't be questioned at this point.
 
