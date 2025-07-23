  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ilia on Max still being promoted as the BMF: "How can you still be the BMF if I knocked you out?"

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
2,566
Reaction score
9,300


avTfzyH.jpeg
 
Yeah kinda curious why this never got asked throughout the whole thing. Topuria just isn't "BMF" enough I guess?
 
I mean he’s right. It’s such a stupid fucking gimmick belt. It was fun that one time and was supposed to just be for that one time.

But UFC marketing and promotion got so bad that they needed this dumb shit to get people to watch.
 
Me being Max fan, trying to accept him as the UFC BMF:

JWEN4Ob.gif
 
Bradillac said:
The whole BMF thing makes no sense. It's basically just like a FOTN belt.
Click to expand...
I think the BMF belt should be a fan voted thing that is given out yearly who ever has the BMF belt of that year gets double pay on all their fights.

Then it would actually mean something and be worth fighting for.
 
Fair point. But who really cares about that fake belt anyways?
 
RockyLockridge said:
I think the BMF belt should be a fan voted thing that is given out yearly who ever has the BMF belt of that year gets double pay on all their fights.

Then it would actually mean something and be worth fighting for.
Click to expand...

I'm pretty sure the BMF locks the fighters involved into higher pay, as if they were a champion. Popular, long tenured action fighters like Holloway and Poirier definitely deserve more money.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I'm pretty sure the BMF locks the fighters involved into higher pay, as if they were a champion. Popular, long tenured action fighters like Holloway and Poirier definitely deserve more money.
Click to expand...

That's nice to know if true. also the BMF title should only change hands via finish. and if you dont get a finish in the fight you get your bmf stripped. lmao
 
Substance Abuse said:
I'm pretty sure the BMF locks the fighters involved into higher pay, as if they were a champion. Popular, long tenured action fighters like Holloway and Poirier definitely deserve more money.
Click to expand...
this is the only reason that belt is a good thing
if it didnt come with the pay increase, then this belt shouldve died after that Masvidal/Diaz fight which it was created for.
 
Blastbeat said:
this is the only reason that belt is a good thing
if it didnt come with the pay increase, then this belt shouldve died after that Masvidal/Diaz fight which it was created for.
Click to expand...

100%. It is lame. It is a marketing tool. However, if it earns fighters more money, then it serves a worthwhile purpose. These guys aren't paid enough as is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Why didn't max put the BMF belt on the line against Ilia?
2
Replies
30
Views
546
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777
P
Can someone explain to me how Max still has the BMF belt?
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
R
If Islam and his team are smart (and I think they are), he's the one making the calls
2
Replies
25
Views
904
Rubios
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,432
Messages
57,600,397
Members
175,764
Latest member
pistolmayne

Share this page

Back
Top