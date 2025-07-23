he's one of the the B-est Mf's Ever.Yeah kinda curious why this never got asked throughout the whole thing. Topuria just isn't "BMF" enough I guess?
I think the BMF belt should be a fan voted thing that is given out yearly who ever has the BMF belt of that year gets double pay on all their fights.The whole BMF thing makes no sense. It's basically just like a FOTN belt.
Then it would actually mean something and be worth fighting for.
I'm pretty sure the BMF locks the fighters involved into higher pay, as if they were a champion. Popular, long tenured action fighters like Holloway and Poirier definitely deserve more money.
this is the only reason that belt is a good thing
if it didnt come with the pay increase, then this belt shouldve died after that Masvidal/Diaz fight which it was created for.