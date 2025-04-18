Ilia on JRE has surprised me big time for GOOD, but there's just one thing I don't get (and hate) about the guy

Some of you know I am (maybe "was" after that interview?) very biased against Ilia as a person. As a fighter, he's as exciting as it gets.

Probably, being from Spain, I'm overexposed and in his -too many- public appearances here he speaks like an AI trained with Coelho, Benedetti and McGregor.



Here I found a smart, interesting and likeable dude. Besides that, his English leap is HUGE so props to him.



But he lived in Georgia from 7 to 15, one of the poorest failed states in eastern Europe. He knows war and misery firsthand.

His family was humble, on the lower end of working-class, and he was too until the UFC contract.



And yet he has publicly and frequently shown his support to Spain's ultra-right party and even murky eviction* companies .

*Dunno if it's called like that. Getting someone out of an appartment for non-payment.



Obviously this alt-right stuff peeks out here and there talking with Rogan.