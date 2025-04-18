Ilia on JRE has surprised me big time for GOOD, but there's just one thing I don't get (and hate) about the guy

Rubios

Jan 19, 2024
406
467
Some of you know I am (maybe "was" after that interview?) very biased against Ilia as a person. As a fighter, he's as exciting as it gets.
Probably, being from Spain, I'm overexposed and in his -too many- public appearances here he speaks like an AI trained with Coelho, Benedetti and McGregor.

Here I found a smart, interesting and likeable dude. Besides that, his English leap is HUGE so props to him.

But he lived in Georgia from 7 to 15, one of the poorest failed states in eastern Europe. He knows war and misery firsthand.
His family was humble, on the lower end of working-class, and he was too until the UFC contract.

And yet he has publicly and frequently shown his support to Spain's ultra-right party and even murky eviction* companies.
*Dunno if it's called like that. Getting someone out of an appartment for non-payment.

Obviously this alt-right stuff peeks out here and there talking with Rogan.
 
I’m dealing with an eviction right now and I’m definitely siding with evil eviction company at this point.

Nonpaying tenant accused me of racism, mistreating handicapped, harassment, tries not to pay because name is misspelled by one letter, the list goes on….

I just meet the lady ffs, a seemingly professional squatter, i can’t wait until trial
 
