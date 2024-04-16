Media Ilia not so impressed by Max's performance, still thinks Max is an easy fight and wants to do it soon

W

wolffanghameha

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2014
Messages
548
Reaction score
535
"It was good, nothing special to be honest, the ending was only an exchange of punches without any strategy"..."that is something that would never happen with me because I think inside the octagon"
"he is basic"
"he doesn't know what to do when under pressure, can't walk backwards - everybody is great when they have time to think, when they can walk forwards"
"when you have someone who thinks, who counterattacks, who attacks, who closes the angles, throws power punches, who hits you, can take you to the ground, has an unbreakable mentality, undefeated...things get very complicated"

 
Everyone has a plan until they get…you know the story. Larry H. Parker got me 1.1 million pesos
 
There’s a reaction video I posted that showed Topuria when Max KO’d Justin. It’s visible on his face that he was not expecting that. And there is zero doubt that he’s concerned. But that could be a good motivator for him.

But sometimes you can see the fear. Not fear as in a physical fear of getting hurt. But the kind where you know this isn’t a joke, and you could lose. And considering Topuria just won the belt. He probably thought he was set for a couple defences. Against people not knocking out the human highlight reel a division above.

He better be concerned.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Illa would turn max into a wrestler like yair did. Would be pretty amazing to see max hold the FW title for a second Reign
Click to expand...

Max isn't taking Ilia down. If anything Max's takedown defense is a little untested, Yair and Ortega took him down and fucking Conor put a wrestling clinic on him. Max hasn't fought many wrestlers in his career, 40 year old chinny Edgar, Lamas who was never much of a takedown threat and Bermudez who edged a close decision largely thanks to takedowns. People sleeping on Evloev too.
 
Ilia could definitely beat Max. He's faster and hits really, really hard. I wouldn't be surprised to see either of these two beat each other. Until then, I'm just going to enjoy watching everyone jump back on the Holloway wagon like they never got off and bask in an underdog victory by Max.
 
UK, Perth, The Sphere are the next ppvs after IFW. Not sure which card would make the most sense for this one but yeah let's do it.

Perth would make sense given both of their connections to Volk. And if Dana is really set on the Sphere PPV being amazing I do believe this would qualify. There isn't a connection to Mexico but they only have 1 Mexican champion, & as great as Grasso/Shevy fights have been(imo) it doesn't feel like main-event material for the 1st card at the Sphere. Very good co-main though.
 
His face when Max called him out told a different story.

Homie looked like he had just seen a ghost.

I do think that's a fun match up though. Imagine if Max wins back the strap again.
 
Mehhh

The Volk that fought Max is not the same Volk that fought Ilia

And Max is on top of the world right now, I see him catching Ilia in the later rounds.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Max isn't taking Ilia down. If anything Max's takedown defense is a little untested, Yair and Ortega took him down and fucking Conor put a wrestling clinic on him. Max hasn't fought many wrestlers in his career, 40 year old chinny Edgar, Lamas who was never much of a takedown threat and Bermudez who edged a close decision largely thanks to takedowns. People sleeping on Evloev too.
Click to expand...
good point
 
Steve Fox said:
<lol>I actually think he didn't understand anything of what happened and was going on. Ilia probably has two brain cells.
Click to expand...
Somebody slipped something in his drink maybe lol

I tried to find a vid of how he reacted at the moment of the KO but failed :(
 
TempleoftheDog said:
There’s a reaction video I posted that showed Topuria when Max KO’d Justin. It’s visible on his face that he was not expecting that. And there is zero doubt that he’s concerned. But that could be a good motivator for him.

But sometimes you can see the fear. Not fear as in a physical fear of getting hurt. But the kind where you know this isn’t a joke, and you could lose. And considering Topuria just won the belt. He probably thought he was set for a couple defences. Against people not knocking out the human highlight reel a division above.

He better be concerned.
Click to expand...

That was exactly my read, perfectly said 👏
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,391
Messages
55,417,295
Members
174,763
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top