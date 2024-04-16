"It was good, nothing special to be honest, the ending was only an exchange of punches without any strategy"..."that is something that would never happen with me because I think inside the octagon"

"he is basic"

"he doesn't know what to do when under pressure, can't walk backwards - everybody is great when they have time to think, when they can walk forwards"

"when you have someone who thinks, who counterattacks, who attacks, who closes the angles, throws power punches, who hits you, can take you to the ground, has an unbreakable mentality, undefeated...things get very complicated"



