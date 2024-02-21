Isn't Topuria a Spaniard living in Georgia?A Georgian transplant in Spain winning a UFC championship is big news in Spain. Must be a slow day
Ilia now only cements MMA as a complete global sport. We're getting champions from new countries every year. Kazakhstan could be next
Topuria has the potential to become a mega star. Lets focus on him instead of Paddy
If I got this correctly : Georgian by ius sanguini, born in Germany but because of German laws regarding ius soli, he isn’t German (one of his parents would have had to be living there legally for at least 8 years for it to happen). The family went back to Georgia for a few years, before moving in Spain when Ilia was 15. You get Spanish citizenship after 10 years of residency there, so I assume he got the full citizenship a few years ago, unless he got it by some other way I’m not aware of.Isn't Topuria a Spaniard living in Georgia?