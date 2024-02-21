Media Ilia makes the cover of Marca, biggest sports publication in Spain

Let's hope they didn't get hold of the Khamzat-Izzy possibility and Liability Dana didn't just call them clowns.
 
barillas said:
Ilia now only cements MMA as a complete global sport. We're getting champions from new countries every year. Kazakhstan could be next
It actually indicates it started becoming a global sport quite a few years ago because all these new champs started training many years ago.
 
Good for Ilia. His posturing and yapping before the fight was off-putting but everything he said in the post fight presser about Volkanovski and fighting anyone righted the ship. That was a huge win over an exceptional fighter. Props.
 
KOPPE said:
Topuria has the potential to become a mega star. Lets focus on him instead of Paddy
Hey I wanted to tell you that I like your AV. Captivating face. I kinda think it’s a matter of taste, as she’s not really a "classic" beauty, but as far as I’m concerned, I wouldn't change a thing (much prettier than her mother too).

And to answer your post : I think Ilia vaporizes Pimblett even if they fought each other in their respective current weight class ; that could be a 15 seconds distraction between two fights in the next PPV. No disrespect for Paddy obviously.
 
Big Al's Texas BBQ said:
Isn't Topuria a Spaniard living in Georgia?
If I got this correctly : Georgian by ius sanguini, born in Germany but because of German laws regarding ius soli, he isn’t German (one of his parents would have had to be living there legally for at least 8 years for it to happen). The family went back to Georgia for a few years, before moving in Spain when Ilia was 15. You get Spanish citizenship after 10 years of residency there, so I assume he got the full citizenship a few years ago, unless he got it by some other way I’m not aware of.

(If your post was just a joke, then sorry)
 
"Progressive" twitter accounts, linked to the Socialist Government apparatus are calling Illia "No-Nazi". The Education & Sport Ministry's twitter, that congratulates the last chump in a third tier competition, is mum.

Boxing was destroyed in Spain by these people. Dana can forget about the Bernabeu. UFC Spain is going to be harder that he expects.
 
