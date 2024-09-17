Media Ilia looking razor sharp

Everybody has a gameplan till they punched in the mouth.

5c3891114ac9fa61e0f27f9ae58f6760.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif




But in all seriousness, Topuria is a fucking monster (for a manlet) and Max will need the entire pantheon of Hawaiian chin gods to keep him conscious! Hoping he pulls it out!
 
Max needs to play possum. He can't go in there guns blazing. Maybe do the smart thing by trying to wear him out
 
Max is the better MMA boxer he’s about to piece this dude the fuck up.

It’s easy to look good on the mitts. Especially since that shows literal zero footwork or extension on his shots which he would need to touch max. Not saying Top isn’t skilled because he absolutely is…. but Max is the better MMA boxer and illia will need to mix in a grappling heavy gameplan to win.
 
ryanrandy said:
Don't be fooled it's just a fresh pump with good lighting... Seriously though Max is gonna box him up.
Click to expand...

Natural Order said:
Everybody has a gameplan till they punched in the mouth.

But in all seriousness, Topuria is a fucking monster (for a manlet) and Max will need the entire pantheon of Hawaiian chin gods to keep him conscious! Hoping he pulls it out!
Click to expand...

Luthien said:
Agreed <{1-69}>
Click to expand...

Max has nice striking, but Ilia's boxing prowess seems to be a tier above Max.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Max is the better MMA boxer he’s about to piece this dude the fuck up.

It’s easy to look good on the mitts. Especially since that shows literal zero footwork or extension on his shots which he would need to touch max. Not saying Top isn’t skilled because he absolutely is…. but Max is the better MMA boxer and illia will need to mix in a grappling heavy gameplan to win.
Click to expand...

Hahaha good one

All it takes is one punch from Topuria and Max goes bye bye... doesn't matter who has the crisper technique when you got lights out KO power... which Max does not possess
 
Natural Order said:
Everybody has a gameplan till they punched in the mouth.

5c3891114ac9fa61e0f27f9ae58f6760.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif




But in all seriousness, Topuria is a fucking monster (for a manlet) and Max will need the entire pantheon of Hawaiian chin gods to keep him conscious! Hoping he pulls it out!
Click to expand...
I feel the same way about this fight. Topuria is fucking really good and he hits like a tank. Max needs all of sherdogs prayers he can get.
 
Last edited:
HNIC215 said:


<WhatItIs>
Click to expand...


I've seen Ilya throw these shots precisely 0 times in his career. It might be worthwhile to actually practice that overhand right b/c that's really the only thing he landed on Volk and the only chance he has against Max.

STAY BLESSED BABY
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Hahaha good one

All it takes is one punch from Topuria and Max goes bye bye... doesn't matter who has the crisper technique when you got lights out KO power... which Max does not possess
Click to expand...
Max just KO’d Gaethje who is at a higher weight class and has an incredibly battle tested chin…. So yes I would say he has power. As for Max’s chin it has quite literally never been cracked by anyone so tell me more about Max going “bye bye”. If illia wins it will be by mixing in his grappling ability imo. I don’t see the midget sleeping Max standing. Max has this by pitching a striking clinic over 5 rounds imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,559
Messages
56,202,931
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top