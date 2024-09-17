Don't be fooled it's just a fresh pump with good lighting... Seriously though Max is gonna box him up.Looking thick, solid, jacked, dense, muscle, fit juicy, sharp, toned, shredded. Keep up the good work
Don't be fooled it's just a fresh pump with good lighting... Seriously though Max is gonna box him up.
Everybody has a gameplan till they punched in the mouth.
But in all seriousness, Topuria is a fucking monster (for a manlet) and Max will need the entire pantheon of Hawaiian chin gods to keep him conscious! Hoping he pulls it out!
Agreed
Max is the better MMA boxer he’s about to piece this dude the fuck up.
It’s easy to look good on the mitts. Especially since that shows literal zero footwork or extension on his shots which he would need to touch max. Not saying Top isn’t skilled because he absolutely is…. but Max is the better MMA boxer and illia will need to mix in a grappling heavy gameplan to win.
very good, but pad no hit back
I feel the same way about this fight. Topuria is fucking really good and he hits like a tank. Max needs all of sherdogs prayers he can get.Everybody has a gameplan till they punched in the mouth.
But in all seriousness, Topuria is a fucking monster (for a manlet) and Max will need the entire pantheon of Hawaiian chin gods to keep him conscious! Hoping he pulls it out!
Max just KO’d Gaethje who is at a higher weight class and has an incredibly battle tested chin…. So yes I would say he has power. As for Max’s chin it has quite literally never been cracked by anyone so tell me more about Max going “bye bye”. If illia wins it will be by mixing in his grappling ability imo. I don’t see the midget sleeping Max standing. Max has this by pitching a striking clinic over 5 rounds imo.Hahaha good one
All it takes is one punch from Topuria and Max goes bye bye... doesn't matter who has the crisper technique when you got lights out KO power... which Max does not possess