Ilia is the most complete MMA fighter ive seen

To top it all off, he is confident, respectful and not cocky. Guy is the full package
 
Mini Boyka is badass

CwG4WLqWAAAZtF4.jpg
 
We didn't get to see his cardio tested in the championship rounds. Emmett has so far done the best out of anyone
 
Y
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Dude has maxed his ability to throw accuracy with power. The fact he will throw hards kicks and can grappler...yeah, good luck game planning against him
That's literally what he is! Dude is #1 PFP imo
 
ElLunico said:
He has zero weaknesses IMO
No Known Weaknesses

Gutted for Max, but Ilia is the real deal (he has been for a minute), but this was a career defining win. Can't wait to see what he does moving forward.
 
