Ilia is the favorite vs any LW but [...]?

I'm excluding Poirier because he's on his way out. Not saying I'd favor Dustin, I didn't even think about a potential fight bw the two.
Topuria can beat anyone @ LW, but IMO he wouldn't be the favorite vs Islam, Arman, Oliveira*. Period.
I'm excluding Gamrot, Hooker... and anyone below the top #5 because that fight is not going to happen.
*Oliveira has a 13 cm advantage in reach.
And Gaethje is 10 cm taller. Justin didn't look very good against Fiziev but it was a tune-up fight. Against a calculated, responsible Gaethje like the one that won JG-DP #2... I'd say 51%/49% for Ilia.
Ilia's move to LW is ballsy. He's not only the shortest (along Arman, same height) but, due to his ape index, he has a big reach gap against anyone.
Arman's reach is almost 10 cm longer.
Thoughts?
Topuria can beat anyone @ LW, but IMO he wouldn't be the favorite vs Islam, Arman, Oliveira*. Period.
I'm excluding Gamrot, Hooker... and anyone below the top #5 because that fight is not going to happen.
*Oliveira has a 13 cm advantage in reach.
And Gaethje is 10 cm taller. Justin didn't look very good against Fiziev but it was a tune-up fight. Against a calculated, responsible Gaethje like the one that won JG-DP #2... I'd say 51%/49% for Ilia.
Ilia's move to LW is ballsy. He's not only the shortest (along Arman, same height) but, due to his ape index, he has a big reach gap against anyone.
Arman's reach is almost 10 cm longer.
Thoughts?