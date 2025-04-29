Ilia is the favorite vs any LW but [...]?

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
416
Reaction score
481
I'm excluding Poirier because he's on his way out. Not saying I'd favor Dustin, I didn't even think about a potential fight bw the two.

Topuria can beat anyone @ LW, but IMO he wouldn't be the favorite vs Islam, Arman, Oliveira*. Period.
I'm excluding Gamrot, Hooker... and anyone below the top #5 because that fight is not going to happen.

*Oliveira has a 13 cm advantage in reach.

And Gaethje is 10 cm taller. Justin didn't look very good against Fiziev but it was a tune-up fight. Against a calculated, responsible Gaethje like the one that won JG-DP #2... I'd say 51%/49% for Ilia.

Ilia's move to LW is ballsy. He's not only the shortest (along Arman, same height) but, due to his ape index, he has a big reach gap against anyone.
Arman's reach is almost 10 cm longer.

Thoughts?
 
I'd liqudate everything I own into Fiat currency and bet it all on Illa if he were the underdog to charles. I give charles a 5% chance to beat illa
 
If it's only the champ and top 5 we're counting and not including Dustin, then what you're saying is Ilia would only be a favorite over Justin and Max, right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Which LW/155 matchups do you think are stylistically the worst for Ilia Topuria?
Replies
17
Views
546
Vigfree
Vigfree
Koya
So ilia is the next LW contender ?
2
Replies
28
Views
812
richardjohnson
richardjohnson
Kaiokenrye24
LW is better w/Topuria
Replies
18
Views
414
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
535
markg171
markg171
R
His move is ballsy, but Ilia is calculated
2
Replies
22
Views
566
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,510
Messages
57,229,798
Members
175,597
Latest member
Dijaz

Share this page

Back
Top