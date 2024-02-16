Ilia is not Conor mcgregor, not even close

RonDante

RonDante

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 25, 2023
Messages
2,136
Reaction score
2,431
This guy comes out and gets boo’d to bits by the neutral crowd

he immediately starts interrupting volk, but his English isn’t good enough to say something hard hitting and his voice is too squeaky

literally says “do something” over and over

grabs volks belt, the crowd starts booing him, volk doesn’t freak out and comes back with the “enjoy it, cause that’s the last time you touch it for a very long time” or what have you

his head starts dipping


im sure there’s more but this was bad for ilia. He is not mcgregor, he just does a poor imitation that turns people off due to how obvious it is
 
He is trying hard to generate some hype, because most casuals probably don't even know who he is...but yeah, the arrogant heel approach is transparently fake.
 
MRT said:
He is trying hard to generate some hype, because most casuals probably don't even know who he is...but yeah, the arrogant heel approach is transparently fake.
Click to expand...
Transparent, perfect word for it
 
He'd beat Conor if they fought. Yeah though, I get what you're saying, he isn't a casual magnet.
 
Well thank god for that
 
BigOlJeet said:
And Conor is a wannabe Chael. Strickland hasn’t been around as long and he’s even better on the mic than Conor.
Click to expand...
Lemme know when Strickland can sell a million PPVs with his mic skills.

McGregor is the GOAT on the mic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Ilia is next for a title shot at 145, right?
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
hswrestler
If ilia beats volkanovski and Islam beats charles
Replies
17
Views
852
corrupted
corrupted
JoeRowe
Sleeper UFC 300 Headliner Possibility
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
HaulParris
HaulParris
A
Volkanovski will lose his next fight vs Topuria...
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
5K
GoodBoy
GoodBoy
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,456
Messages
55,080,928
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top