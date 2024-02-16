Ilia is not Conor mcgregor, not even close

RonDante
This guy comes out and gets boo’d to bits by the neutral crowd
he immediately starts interrupting volk, but his English isn’t good enough to say something hard hitting and his voice is too squeaky
literally says “do something” over and over
grabs volks belt, the crowd starts booing him, volk doesn’t freak out and comes back with the “enjoy it, cause that’s the last time you touch it for a very long time” or what have you
his head starts dipping
im sure there’s more but this was bad for ilia. He is not mcgregor, he just does a poor imitation that turns people off due to how obvious it is
