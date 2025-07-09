"Ilia is definitely the hardest hitter"

Charles Oliveira says Ilia Topuria is the hardest hitter he's ever faced

"Ilia is definitely the hardest hitter [I've ever faced]. He's the one who hit me the hardest. There's no denying it. I've taken really hard hits from guys like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler that only ended in a knockdown...I've never been knocked out before. I've been knocked down by punches, but this time I got knocked out. It was something new for me. I didn't know what had happened."
 
He’s the hardest hitter at 155 and below for sure. Gaethje, Poirier, and a prime MJ would be seconds.
 
Long live La Leyenda ! The beginning of an era.

Every Fifteen Twenty years there is a generation, and in every generation there is the best of his generation, and Ilia is among those who has the potential to be the best of this generation.
 
I think Emmett hits harder...but Ilia literally does everything else eons better than Josh ever did.

Plus, there comes a point where it doesn't really matter. If every time you land clean, you put the other guy away it doesn't matter if you're the "hardest puncher". You just have to hit hard enough where when you land, the fight is over. Clearly Ilia hits that hard.
 
RIP Paddy. You did ok sweet prince.

mike-tyson.gif
 
I think that's the difference between placement and power.
Also, Guillard was the hardest hitter at 155.
 
Skarsgard said:
I think that's the difference between placement and power.
Also, Guillard was the hardest hitter at 155.


Emmett>Melvin imo.

Although Melvin did hit like a truck.
 
Skarsgard said:
I wonder how Emmett's power would translate to 155. Shame he hasn't made the move. Dude has a massive cut.


He's so old now...it's more a question of can he actually land the bomb vs whether it will destroy people. I think Emmett would wreck any 155'er he hit clean, but his other skills are deteriorating so the likelihood of more highlight reel KO's shrinks as time goes by.
 
mkess101 said:
I think Emmett hits harder...but Ilia literally does everything else eons better than Josh ever did.

Plus, there comes a point where it doesn't really matter. If every time you land clean, you put the other guy away it doesn't matter if you're the "hardest puncher". You just have to hit hard enough where when you land, the fight is over. Clearly Ilia hits that hard.


Emmett also swings for the fookin bleachers when he throws while Toppy is tighter with his punches so I think that's more impressive still
 
usernamee said:
Emmett also swings for the fookin bleachers when he throws while Toppy is tighter with his punches so I think that's more impressive still


Very true.
 
He definitely hits hard as fuck. The way he plants his feet and torques his hips he's packing everything he's got into those punches.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
I'd love to find out how he wraps his hands - wonder if he is stacking his knuckles.

Funny you say that.
During the card they showed a small clip of him gettting wrapped, I was actively trying to see how he was doing them. But something happens and it lost my attention sadly.
But I too am interested
 
