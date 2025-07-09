andgonsil
Charles Oliveira says Ilia Topuria is the hardest hitter he's ever faced
"Ilia is definitely the hardest hitter [I've ever faced]. He's the one who hit me the hardest. There's no denying it. I've taken really hard hits from guys like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler that only ended in a knockdown...I've never been knocked out before. I've been knocked down by punches, but this time I got knocked out. It was something new for me. I didn't know what had happened."