Ilia hasn't surpassed Conor's peak moment yet

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,349
Reaction score
4,596
Conor had that aura around him. Trash talked the hell out of Jose Aldo, one of the GOATs of the sport, and knocked him out with one punch in 13 seconds.

Then fought Alvarez who everyone thought was a bad match-up for Conor, and made him look like a fool.

He's close though. If he beats Islam then yes I would really be impressed
 
He's easily surpassed Conors actual win streak, in terms of quality of overall opponents.

But I do agree that Conors ability to generate a buzz and draw enormous numbers is still yet to be duplicated.

He's a moron, but he could definitely sell fights.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Conor had that aura around him. Trash talked the hell out of Jose Aldo, one of the GOATs of the sport, and knocked him out with one punch in 13 seconds.

Then fought Alvarez who everyone thought was a bad match-up for Conor, and made him look like a fool.

He's close though. If he beats Islam then yes I would really be impressed
Click to expand...
He needs to fight someone like Canelo in boxing and hold the belt hostage good for over a year to truly match Conor's peak aura
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Conor had that aura around him. Trash talked the hell out of Jose Aldo, one of the GOATs of the sport, and knocked him out with one punch in 13 seconds.

Then fought Alvarez who everyone thought was a bad match-up for Conor, and made him look like a fool.

He's close though. If he beats Islam then yes I would really be impressed
Click to expand...

McGregor's peak:
Floyd+TKOs+McGregor+-+Mason+Report%C2%AE.gif
 
In ring I think Topiria has already passed him, but the whole aura, pop culture, hype areas, whatever you want to call them, he's not there yet.

Those kinda things might be hard to beat, Conor and Ronda were media monsters for a bit. Different level.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's easily surpassed Conors actual win streak, in terms of quality of overall opponents.

But I do agree that Conors ability to generate a buzz and draw enormous numbers is still yet to be duplicated.

He's a moron, but he could definitely sell fights.
Click to expand...
Conor’s opponents were very solid - Max, Dustin, Mendes, Aldo, Alvarez. People say - one was too young, the other too old, etc. But you can do the same for Ilia easily.
 
IMO he's about equal with Conor. Ilia is at the same point Conor was when he defeated Alvarez.

One title defense at 155 and Topuria has surpassed Conor. Two title defenses and he's probably Surpassed Khabib.

Will Topuria ever sell over 2 million PPVs on one event? That remains to be seen.
 
In terms of being the best fighter, many have surpassed Conor. But in terms of being a big name, actually drawing in new audiences; no one's even close.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Conor had that aura around him. Trash talked the hell out of Jose Aldo, one of the GOATs of the sport, and knocked him out with one punch in 13 seconds.

Then fought Alvarez who everyone thought was a bad match-up for Conor, and made him look like a fool.

He's close though. If he beats Islam then yes I would really be impressed
Click to expand...
If Illia does not impress you, there is really no reason to even engage with you. You're an idiot.

Why compare him to Conor at all... Conor was always an asshole, no matter how clever you thought he was...

What is in it for you to drag a dinosaur like McGregor into a discussion...?
 
i mean. If by aura u mean hype. Yea i mean, u can only do what u can do with what opportunities are available. Ilia has shown he's more well rounded, and more capable so far.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's easily surpassed Conors actual win streak, in terms of quality of overall opponents.

But I do agree that Conors ability to generate a buzz and draw enormous numbers is still yet to be duplicated.

He's a moron, but he could definitely sell fights.
Click to expand...
The ufc went on a year long world wide tour hyping up Conor vs Aldo. That hasn’t been done for anyone else.

If Ilia got a year long world tour vs Islam, getting the same number of commercials, tv interviews, etc I would venture to say they will get similar PPV numbers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
spinitch
S
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
markg171
markg171
R
Ilia has had 0 "Dana White privilege" IMHO but his path suits "right moment, right place" perfectly
2
Replies
33
Views
466
Mammothman
Mammothman
Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
gracie_barra_samurai
G
R
Ilia and Islam... it just doesn't add up
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,031
Messages
57,506,081
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top