Ilia hasn't surpassed Conor's peak moment yet

Conor had that aura around him. Trash talked the hell out of Jose Aldo, one of the GOATs of the sport, and knocked him out with one punch in 13 seconds.
Then fought Alvarez who everyone thought was a bad match-up for Conor, and made him look like a fool.
He's close though. If he beats Islam then yes I would really be impressed
