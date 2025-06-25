Media Ilia got caught buying fake followers

I see no link or even any claim of any evidence, which makes this a pure fighter-bashing thread. Surely you can do better, right?
 
Didn’t he “gain” quite a few followers before the Volk fight too?

I don’t know what to think of it, but the UFC seems to push him hard right now. This fight week he has been in every embedded thumbnail.
 
DamnSevern said:
imagine caring about this
Click to expand...

Thank you.

Ilia is the Featherweight champ of the world us sherdoggers should accomplish our own goals instead of focusing on bullshit. At 38 I have so much more to do in literally a month's span.
 
"Ilia Topuria just got exposed with information suggesting that he got caught..."

people in 2025 can't read anymore.
 
Bobby00 said:
I like how in the chart you have 1 category being

Real people
Then
Influencers.

We can agree influencers are not real people but how legit is that site? I know next to nothing about social media excuse my ignorance.
Click to expand...
I don’t know how legit that is. That was the first free of charge/ no login needed tool that appears with google. There are plenty of similar, but I don’t care that much to go through them.
 
I thought this guy was a star who was going to make millions fighting Paddy?

<36>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
Sean Chowdhury
Media Diego Lopes says that the UFC is no longer allowing champions to move up a weight class without vacating their title
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Söze Aldo
Söze Aldo
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
markg171
markg171
Kaiokenrye24
Does the UFC need Ilia to beat Islam
Replies
9
Views
404
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
R
Media MM and Volk great breakdown of a possible Ilia/Islam fight
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
agibmxmma
agibmxmma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,520
Messages
57,477,324
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top