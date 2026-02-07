"Ilia beats any version of Volk every time"

Ilia excels at his game, so it’s plausible.

But it’s also plausible that Volk at his peak (circa 5 years ago) could have edged it his way.



Beyond the fact that for Volk that was his 4TH fight in 12 months, less than 4 after a nasty KO… he was 35 years old. 35 years old at FW, and with that strength of schedule.



Sorry for making a post about this, but it strikes me that this way of thinking is so prevalent, and it once again highlights how different the behavior of MMA fans is compared to that of fans of any other sport, including combat sports like boxing.



When in the playoffs Luka outplayed Kevin Durant, nobody said “KD would never had anything for this guy.” And Doncic and Jokic are my favorite players, on a footnote. But still.