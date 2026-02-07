  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

"Ilia beats any version of Volk every time"

Rubios

Rubios

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
871
Reaction score
1,016
Ilia excels at his game, so it’s plausible.
But it’s also plausible that Volk at his peak (circa 5 years ago) could have edged it his way.

Beyond the fact that for Volk that was his 4TH fight in 12 months, less than 4 after a nasty KO… he was 35 years old. 35 years old at FW, and with that strength of schedule.

Sorry for making a post about this, but it strikes me that this way of thinking is so prevalent, and it once again highlights how different the behavior of MMA fans is compared to that of fans of any other sport, including combat sports like boxing.

When in the playoffs Luka outplayed Kevin Durant, nobody said “KD would never had anything for this guy.” And Doncic and Jokic are my favorite players, on a footnote. But still.
 
Yes this is true volk is great. I think top is generational. I guess I disagree with you though I think volk loses 9 out of 10 to top.
Also basketball is hard to compare there are 10 guys out there and the best team almost always wins. There are almost zero playoff upsets
 
I think so. volk doesn't have the stopping power and I think that Illa is advantaged in the grappling as well.

Volk would have to point fight perfect for and entire 5 rounds to win.
 
Peak Volkanovski is great but to avoid Ilia’s punches when he throws combos while landing enough offense is a tough needle to thread. Ilia detonated Max’s chin
 
I used to get in fights nearly every day and it never had an impact on my performance.

It actually made me a better fighter.

Note - These were hypothetical fights in my head in case someone tried me, but the fact remains, I got better with each hypothetical fight and stayed ready.
 
Rubios said:
Ilia excels at his game, so it’s plausible.
But it’s also plausible that Volk at his peak (circa 5 years ago) could have edged it his way.

Beyond the fact that for Volk that was his 4TH fight in 12 months, less than 4 after a nasty KO… he was 35 years old. 35 years old at FW, and with that strength of schedule.

Sorry for making a post about this, but it strikes me that this way of thinking is so prevalent, and it once again highlights how different the behavior of MMA fans is compared to that of fans of any other sport, including combat sports like boxing.

When in the playoffs Luka outplayed Kevin Durant, nobody said “KD would never had anything for this guy.” And Doncic and Jokic are my favorite players, on a footnote. But still.
Click to expand...
The problem is that Volk just has nothing to really threaten Ilia with, he basically has to be perfect for 25 minutes while Ilia needs just one moment.
 
It just seems like Topuria has his number. The way he cut the octagon off to be able to get to Volk was eye opening, and I don't see Volk using a grappling heavy strategy let alone be successful enough with it to win.

And you know the old saying "He has to be perfect for 25 minutes. I have to be for 1 second."
 
People love making statements like these because it makes the MMA simpler. If there is one thing we can learn about 90's and 2000's K1 is that when two elite guys fight each other 3 to 5 times, the same guy rarelly wins all the fights.
 
Who knows. If Top continues to hurt people like that at LW it will be hard to deny that he would've hurt a younger, healthier Volk too.
 
Volk's peak was late 2022 - early 2023, not 5 years ago. He may have been slightly declined against Ilia but not significantly, he looked sharp in that fight. It was his career-long tendencies that cost him the fight.
 
Rubios said:
Ilia excels at his game, so it’s plausible.
But it’s also plausible that Volk at his peak (circa 5 years ago) could have edged it his way.

Beyond the fact that for Volk that was his 4TH fight in 12 months, less than 4 after a nasty KO… he was 35 years old. 35 years old at FW, and with that strength of schedule.

Sorry for making a post about this, but it strikes me that this way of thinking is so prevalent, and it once again highlights how different the behavior of MMA fans is compared to that of fans of any other sport, including combat sports like boxing.

When in the playoffs Luka outplayed Kevin Durant, nobody said “KD would never had anything for this guy.” And Doncic and Jokic are my favorite players, on a footnote. But still.
Click to expand...
IDK, you hear people claim all the time that prime Lebron would be prime Jordan all the time, mostly by people who have never watched MJ play, but you hear it frequently.
 
Subline said:
Volk's peak was late 2022 - early 2023, not 5 years ago. He may have been slightly declined against Ilia but not significantly, he looked sharp in that fight. It was his career-long tendencies that cost him the fight.
Click to expand...

He looked PTSD-esque against Ilia to me.
The sequence just before the KO was Volk doing everything wrong. Amateurish wrong.
Look at his legs in the jab before retreating to the cage straight backwards, no throwing, not even on a shell.
 
Nah.

Ilia is special. His hype is thru the roof right now so I can understand some pushback.

The best volk ever maybe lasts a little longer ...
But that nasty power shot is coming.


Volk was playing hide n seek in a house of mirrors with ilia

Exits were locked

And ilia has a Shotgun and unlimited rounds
It's just a matter of time.
 
Last edited:
I fully admit my bias, but Volk at his peak still gets laid out by Ilia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Karate Kid
UFC accused of ‘killing their credibility’ by reportedly booking title fight nobody wants to see
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
pātrēärkē
pātrēärkē

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,100
Messages
58,414,872
Members
176,031
Latest member
Golden Rhino

Share this page

Back
Top