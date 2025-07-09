Ilia beating Paddy does nothing for his career in fact his career will regress

octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,660
- Reaction score
- 2,540
Ilia knows this fully well that Paddy does nothing for his career until paddy gets legit wins in his column. Paddy has beaten old legends thats basically it and has not fought someone in his prime since Gordon.
The only worthy fight for him at lightweight is Arman. I think this will be his last fight at lightweight before moving up to face Mackhachev
The only worthy fight for him at lightweight is Arman. I think this will be his last fight at lightweight before moving up to face Mackhachev