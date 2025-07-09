Ilia beating Paddy does nothing for his career in fact his career will regress

Ilia knows this fully well that Paddy does nothing for his career until paddy gets legit wins in his column. Paddy has beaten old legends thats basically it and has not fought someone in his prime since Gordon.

The only worthy fight for him at lightweight is Arman. I think this will be his last fight at lightweight before moving up to face Mackhachev
 
Ilia would be like what 7-1 favorite or even bigger.. Paddy needs another fight or 2 more.

Arman is the only proven name at lightweight who has fought everyone
 
What does this mean?

Paddy is a draw (certainly for their division at the very least).
He will bring viewers.
Casuals think Paddy is amazing.
I think he's much better than the slander he gets on here.
I'll actually go so far as to say he has a chance of winning.

I'll have him as the underdog, for sure, but that's all.

Why on Earth would Ilia's career regress? That makes no sense.
 
Paddy being a draw is a myth. He is not a bigger name then Arman currently. Casuals know Paddy is not ready for Topuria test.

Fighting under skilled fighters who have nothing to lose against you does regress once career.

The best case scenario for paddy is to wait after the Topuria-Arman fight and fight the for the vacant title against Charles or Gaethje
 
Being a draw is a myth?

And where do you get that from?
 
Casuals love Patrick Pimblett (just look at his fans right here 🤡). These morons are dying to shell out their Mama's hard earned money to see this match-up!!💸🤣💸
The fight may not be anything special for Ilia's legacy; but watching an English Loyalist get KTFO certainly peaks my interest, simply for its sheer entertainment value 🍷😁🌹
<mytea>
P.S: Yes, Arman is the rightful #1 contender and deserves the next shot. However, I don't really care if he gets passed over again, because he refuses to finish fights 😴
 
Last edited:
