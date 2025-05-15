Ilia and Islam... it just doesn't add up

First: Ilia is very smart and calculated.
Once he accepted that he might need a TS contender fight @155, the obvious opponent to call for was Arman, not Charles.
He used Dana's pettiness to his favor because he knows Charles (he's great, don't get me wrong) is the path of least resistance.
That's an elephant in the room no one seems to care about.

Second: Islam was in camp prepping to fight Ilia, IFW is a month and a half away and JDM is off a war.
Why don't fight him anyway?
It's anticlimactic leaving 155 without rematching Arman, but it's not his fault.
Now, if Ilia wins vs Charles he will keep running his mouth, plus there's the whole Georgia vs Dagestan grappling thing.

Khabib knew that, from a sports standpoint only, fighting Conor didn't make much sense. DP and Gaethje were tougher opposition, he's said so several times.
But it was the bigger (biggest) fight and he made a huge point out of it.
I think (and IMHO it's true) that Islam believes Arman is a bigger challenge than Ilia.

Sure, Ilia could catch Islam. And Conor could've caught Khabib. "Anything can happen in MMA" and all that.
But a smaller, orthodox pocket boxer, even as skilled and well rounded as Ilia, is a favorable matchup for Islam.
A fight that he should win most of the times, IMHO and, at the end of the day, another LW defense: 5, raising the bar even more cementing himself as the best LW ever.
And being undeniable to the naysayers after beating the #3 P4P (#2, actually, Jon Jones is there because... Dana, again).

Plus, he would debut @170 tied with AS for the longest *official* win streak at 16, relieving some pressure.

So my take is that the weight cut is becoming more and more grueling.
To the point of leaving that question mark on his LW legacy before going though it again.
 
First: Ilia is very smart and calculated.
Once he accepted that he might need a TS contender fight @155, the obvious opponent to call for was Arman, not Charles.
He used Dana's pettiness to his favor because he knows Charles (he's great, don't get me wrong) is the path of least resistance.
That's an elephant in the room no one seems to care about.

Second: Islam was in camp prepping to fight Ilia, IFW is a month and a half away and JDM is off a war.
Why don't fight him anyway?
It's anticlimactic leaving 155 without rematching Arman, but it's not his fault.
Now, if Ilia wins vs Charles he will keep running his mouth, plus there's the whole Georgia vs Dagestan grappling thing.

Khabib knew that, from a sports standpoint only, fighting Conor didn't make much sense. DP and Gaethje were tougher opposition, he's said so several times.
But it was the bigger (biggest) fight and he made a huge point out of it.
I think (and IMHO it's true) that Islam believes Arman is a bigger challenge than Ilia.

Sure, Ilia could catch Islam. And Conor could've caught Khabib. "Anything can happen in MMA" and all that.
But a smaller, orthodox pocket boxer, even as skilled and well rounded as Ilia, is a favorable matchup for Islam.
A fight that he should win most of the times, IMHO and, at the end of the day, another LW defense: 5, raising the bar even more cementing himself as the best LW ever.
And being undeniable to the naysayers after beating the #3 P4P (#2, actually, Jon Jones is there because... Dana, again).

Plus, he would debut @170 tied with AS for the longest *official* win streak at 16, relieving some pressure.

So my take is that the weight cut is becoming more and more grueling.
To the point of leaving that question mark on his LW legacy before going though it again.
There's no such thing as shutting down the naysayers.

The guy went for a bigger harder opponent, a 15lbs jumb so he could accomplish his dream, and even if he did he will never shut down the naysayers, they will find something to bitch about.
 
Pious Augustus said:
There's no such thing as shutting down the naysayers.

The guy went for a bigger harder opponent, a 15lbs jumb so he could accomplish his dream, and even if he did he will never shut down the naysayers, they will find something to bitch about.
I’m amazed that a guy frequently criticized for fighting 145ers and undeserving contenders is now being criticized for not fighting a 145er with a single win at 155. And frequently criticized for being a weight bully but also criticized for moving up in weight. The guy can do no right.
 
Pious Augustus said:
There's no such thing as shutting down the naysayers.

The guy went for a bigger harder opponent, a 15lbs jumb so he could accomplish his dream, and even if he did he will never shut down the naysayers, they will find something to bitch about.
They want GSP. Not so much to fight him, but they want his legacy at WW.

With rapid title changes at LW, Khabib has a legit claim at best eva status at LW. If Islam can run through people and get 8-10 wins, and finishes people, he may have a claim at WW. I do not think he can pull it off, but I also do not think WW is as tough as some people make it out to be on here.

FYI, I think GSP's second run with the title was a murder's row that could not be matched today. The weakest person in that run was Dan Hardy or Alves, and they are as good as the top 5 today. The disparity is not like it was in some other divisions.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I’m amazed that a guy frequently criticized for fighting 145ers and undeserving contenders is now being criticized for not fighting a 145er with a single win at 155. And frequently criticized for being a weight bully but also criticized for moving up in weight. The guy can do no right.
Great points, Cheers!
 
sdpdude9 said:
I’m amazed that a guy frequently criticized for fighting 145ers and undeserving contenders is now being criticized for not fighting a 145er with a single win at 155. And frequently criticized for being a weight bully but also criticized for moving up in weight. The guy can do no right.
I'll explain this, they only wanted him to lose, they lost faith at the entire 155 division, their only hope is this new guy who's been Knocking legends out.

Then the 170 opportunity came up and they're using the "ducking" narrative to discredit the guy.

You must realize that all you see is emotions at play, not facts, McGregor had lots of fans, and these Russian boys haven't been good news to McGregor or his huge fanbase.
 
it was pretty much a guarantee that if islam beat ilia nobody would care and just say he's ducking 155ers, Ilia was never that good, levels to this game, etc.
 
Pious Augustus said:
I'll explain this, they only wanted him to lose, they lost faith at the entire 155 division, their only hope is this new guy who's been Knocking legends out.

Then the 170 opportunity came up and they're using the "ducking" narrative to discredit the guy.

You must realize that all you see is emotions at play, not facts, McGregor had lots of fans, and these Russian boys haven't been good news to McGregor or his huge fanbase.
Oh I know it. I don’t even consider myself to be a huge Islam fan. He’s fine, not my favorite. Don’t really care if he wins or losses, more interested in the match ups themselves. But damn, this guy gets an insane amount of criticism and I feel compelled to call out the feverish hater logic.
 
First: Ilia is very smart and calculated.
Once he accepted that he might need a TS contender fight @155, the obvious opponent to call for was Arman, not Charles.
He used Dana's pettiness to his favor because he knows Charles (he's great, don't get me wrong) is the path of least resistance.
That's an elephant in the room no one seems to care about.

Second: Islam was in camp prepping to fight Ilia, IFW is a month and a half away and JDM is off a war.
Why don't fight him anyway?
It's anticlimactic leaving 155 without rematching Arman, but it's not his fault.
Now, if Ilia wins vs Charles he will keep running his mouth, plus there's the whole Georgia vs Dagestan grappling thing.

Khabib knew that, from a sports standpoint only, fighting Conor didn't make much sense. DP and Gaethje were tougher opposition, he's said so several times.
But it was the bigger (biggest) fight and he made a huge point out of it.
I think (and IMHO it's true) that Islam believes Arman is a bigger challenge than Ilia.

Sure, Ilia could catch Islam. And Conor could've caught Khabib. "Anything can happen in MMA" and all that.
But a smaller, orthodox pocket boxer, even as skilled and well rounded as Ilia, is a favorable matchup for Islam.
A fight that he should win most of the times, IMHO and, at the end of the day, another LW defense: 5, raising the bar even more cementing himself as the best LW ever.
And being undeniable to the naysayers after beating the #3 P4P (#2, actually, Jon Jones is there because... Dana, again).

Plus, he would debut @170 tied with AS for the longest *official* win streak at 16, relieving some pressure.

So my take is that the weight cut is becoming more and more grueling.
To the point of leaving that question mark on his LW legacy before going though it again.
"So my take is that the weight cut is becoming more and more grueling."

Do you have any evidence that Islam has had trouble making the weight. He is getting older and it gets harder as you get older but he doesn't seem to have trouble making 155 IMO.
 
Mammothman said:
I cant wait until Islam wins so the haters will STFU
Even better will be if Topuria loses to Oliveira.

Imagine if the UFC forced GOAT Makhachev to vacate his title, just so Charles Oliveira can be champ again. That's gonna be massive egg on the face for the UFC & Topuria (who refused an interim title fight).
 
sdpdude9 said:
I’m amazed that a guy frequently criticized for fighting 145ers and undeserving contenders is now being criticized for not fighting a 145er with a single win at 155. And frequently criticized for being a weight bully but also criticized for moving up in weight. The guy can do no right.
Topuria does have a win at LW though . . .

How many wins does at WW is Islam going to get before he gets an undeserved title shot?
 
Be hilarious if jack whoops him, his coach thinks islam doesnt react well to getting hit, imagine ilia piecing him up ouch!
 
xhaydenx said:
Topuria does have a win at LW though . . .

How many wins does at WW is Islam going to get before he gets an undeserved title shot?
I said he did. And that’s irrelevant to my point. My point is he’s criticized for doing and not doing something by the same people.
 
