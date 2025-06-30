Ilia’s Lightweight Agenda - The Ultimate Fighting Cherrypicker

The agenda was clear from the start…It Was to blatantly skip the line and fight the top dog and avoid everyone else.

He’s carefully choosing opponents based on their skills and physical characteristics. At the beginning he threatened to quit if he didn’t get to fight the champ. When that didn’t work he somehow agreed to fight Charles who he knew was the best matchup possible for him. A dude who walks forward with his head on a platter susceptible to every weapon Topuria is known for. Olives gets destroyed w a straight and the hook. Now he’s asking for Paddy who he’ll likely destroy

Poirier or Gaethje hasn’t once escaped his lips I wonder why

Topuria will definitely limit out in this division and I doubt he can beat half the dudes in this division.

Agree?
 
If he were to KO Dustin or Justin, people would call them old and point out how many times they have been rocked or stopped.
 
lol dude, Dustin and Justin are tailor made to be lifeless corpses on Ilia's highlight reel.

Islam was the name that came out of his mouth numerous times and Islam is factually a much tougher fight than Dustin or Justin would be for Ilia.
 
You guys have got to get over it, Illa is the first undefeated two title holder in the UFC. you're going to have to accept it.

Charles was given the fight even though he didn't deserve it. Should have gone to armen but we know why it didn't. Charles deserved it equally or slightly less than gaethje. I expect gaethje to get the next shot, which i like because gaethje is a banger and his amazing career should be celebrated with title shots that he doesn't deserve. Armen can fight paddy for next.

Porier is a can, And Illa would crush him in 10 mins flat. dustin has NOHTING for illa AT ALL. And dustin could have had that fight if he wanted.
 
I’m just as impressed as anyone he’s gone through some beasts of the game but it doesn’t mean he gets a pass. If he’s gonna do lightweight he’s gonna have to fight people they put in front of him.

Why is he calling out Paddy now? Obviously the beta in the group.


He’s clearly cherry picking u cannot deny this
 
Well who should he call out? him and paddy have a history and I wouldn't say paddy is easier than gaethje or porier. he would be objectively harder than those 2; Armen? maybe. but the UFC isn't offering a title shot to armen until he beats someone. paddy is the most difficult immediately avalible, realistic match up.
 
I called Ilia was going to take Olives out in the first round

I have a thread in here to prove it

But that’s because he chose a dude he was perfectly matched for

Clear as day You’re only as good as your last fight and most of you think because he embarrassed Olives he’s never going to lose

Laughable
 
When islam was there: OMG MONEY MOICANO IS GOATED LETS GOOOOOOOOOO
When islam leaves: Charles = can, gaethje = can, Paddy = can, Armen is a god and the UFC is keeping illa safe from him

