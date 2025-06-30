Ilia’s Lightweight Agenda - The Ultimate Fighting Cherrypicker

BluntForceTrama
The agenda was clear from the start…It Was to blatantly skip the line and fight the top dog and avoid everyone else.
He’s carefully choosing opponents based on their skills and physical characteristics. At the beginning he threatened to quit if he didn’t get to fight the champ. When that didn’t work he somehow agreed to fight Charles who he knew was the best matchup possible for him. A dude who walks forward with his head on a platter susceptible to every weapon Topuria is known for. Olives gets destroyed w a straight and the hook. Now he’s asking for Paddy who he’ll likely destroy
Poirier or Gaethje hasn’t once escaped his lips I wonder why
Topuria will definitely limit out in this division and I doubt he can beat half the dudes in this division.
Agree?
