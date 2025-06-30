Ilia’s Lightweight Agenda - The Ultimate Fighting Cherrypicker

You guys have got to get over it, Illa is the first undefeated two title holder in the UFC. you're going to have to accept it.



Charles was given the fight even though he didn't deserve it. Should have gone to armen but we know why it didn't. Charles deserved it equally or slightly less than gaethje. I expect gaethje to get the next shot, which i like because gaethje is a banger and his amazing career should be celebrated with title shots that he doesn't deserve. Armen can fight paddy for next.



Porier is a can, And Illa would crush him in 10 mins flat. dustin has NOHTING for illa AT ALL. And dustin could have had that fight if he wanted.