Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirmAbdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United StatesIt has long been rumored that Omar and Ahmed Elmi are siblings, but because of a lack of paperwork in war-torn Somalia, proof has never been uncoveredOsman said: 'She said she needed to get papers for her brother to go to school. We all thought she was just getting papers to allow him to stay in this country'Omar was married to her second husband Elmi in 2009 by a Christian minister - although she is MuslimSquad' congresswoman Ilhan Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother, DailyMail.com can confirm.And now for the first time one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis.Abdihakim Osman is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi.But hardly anyone realized that meant marrying him.'No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the marriage certificate years later,' Osman, 40, exclusively told DailyMail.com.Osman's revelations are sure to renew calls for an investigation into the Minnesota freshman representative who has repeatedly refused to answer questions on her marriage to Elmi.She originally said the idea that the spouses were also siblings were 'baseless, absurd rumors', accusing journalists of Islamophobia, but has since stayed quiet.Her spokesman told DailyMail.com that Omar, 37, does not comment on her family or personal life.'The Congresswoman is focused on the work her constituents sent her to Washington to accomplish,' he said.Omar married her first husband Hirsi in 2002 in a Muslim ceremony that, like many in the immigrant community, was not registered with the state.Their first child Isra was born the following year and a second followed.But in the late 2000s Elmi appeared in Minneapolis, said Osman, who referred to Hirsi by his nickname 'Southside' throughout the interview.'People began noticing that Ilhan and Southside (Hirsi) were often with a very effeminate young guy,' Osman said, who spoke in Somali through an interpreter.'He was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very, short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him.'[Hirsi] and Ilhan both told me it was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like.So they sent him to Minneapolis as ''rehab''.'Osman, who runs a popular Facebook blog called Xerta Shekh, which comments on Somali issues, said that Omar kept her marriage to Elmi quiet, with no one from the Somali community invited to the wedding.He explained: 'When [Hirsi] and Ilhan got married, a lot of people were invited. It was a big Islamic wedding uniting two large clans in the Minneapolis community.'I would say there were 100-150 people there.'