News Ikram Aliskerov Vs Robert Whittaker - New UFC: Saudi Arabia Main Event

Hopefully it's true, makes sense to pull him out of that bullshit Trocoli fight.

Also helps Imavov by not taking the fight so that he'll have a full camp for his next fight & not get rushed into making a second weight cut in less than a month.

 
Interesting fight. With his improved standup, Iskarov would arguably be favoured in a rematch against Khamzat. He's the only one that has been able to neutralize Khamzat's wrestling, along with Gilbert Burns although in a different manner.
 
Will be interesting to see what the odds are if this fight happens, I think Aliskerov would be a small favorite over Whittaker.
 
svmr_db said:
This means Ikram is out against Mackenzie Dern’s new boyfriend though, who was about to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut this weekend 😢
 
Ikram will beat B knuckles, whose chin has totally gone. I like both guys just being realistic.

This is Ikram's revenge on 1 fight a year guy Khamzat.
 
I'm really hoping the lines change drastically in favor of Ikram or Rob.
Had a bet on Rob winning at +230 vs Khamzat. :/
 
