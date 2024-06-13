As Per HomeOfFight / Showmemoney pod(Hosted by Gilbert Burns, Moicano, Mattybets)
Yeah, though beating Robert Whittaker in a main event is a far better career move than beating an unranked guy on an apex card.
Yeah, I'm sure the opportunity to fight *checks notes* Antonio troccoli will prevent him from saving a Saudi oil money card
Will be interesting to see what the odds are if this fight happens, I think Aliskerov would be a small favorite over Whittaker.
Hopefully it's true, makes sense to pull him out of that bullshit Trocoli fight.
Also helps Imavov by not taking the fight so that he'll have a full camp for his next fight & not get rushed into making a second weight cut in less than a month.
I'm really hoping the lines change drastically in favor of Ikram or Rob.Will be interesting to see what the odds are if this fight happens, I think Aliskerov would be a small favorite over Whittaker.